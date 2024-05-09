A rising dollar spells trouble for investors

Tom Stevenson
·5 min read
man looking at exchange rate
man looking at exchange rate

The FTSE 100 stands at an all-time high. Japan’s Nikkei 225 index recently pushed into record territory after 34 years. Neither the British nor Japanese economies are exactly booming, so what is driving their stock markets’ outperformance? What they have in common is an exposure to the mighty US dollar.

Big UK and Japanese companies are particularly sensitive to the US currency for related but slightly different reasons. The FTSE 100 index has lots of dollar earners, operating in industries like mining, and oil and gas, whose products are priced in the US currency. The earnings of Shell and BP are worth a whole lot more to a British investor when they are translated back into sterling at $1.25 than they were at $2 to the pound before the financial crisis.

Japan, meanwhile, is a net exporter whose products become more attractive when the dollar buys more yen. Ten years ago, a dollar secured just 80 yen; today it is twice as many. Those Japanese machine tools and cars suddenly look to be a bargain as the dollar appreciates.

And how the dollar is rising. My daughter is on holiday in Japan at the moment, and dispatches from Tokyo refer to how “insanely cheap” the country is. My recent visit to New York, on the other hand, was notable for the eye-wateringly expensive prices in the Big Apple. Unsurprisingly, the Japanese have decided that Hawaii is beautiful but way too expensive.

So why is the dollar so strong today? Three reasons. First, the US economy is on fire. It has shrugged off the last two years’ rising interest rates, creating new jobs, increasing wages and keeping a lid on unemployment. Money follows growth.

The second reason is those interest rates, which are showing no signs of pivoting lower anytime soon as inflation remains stubbornly above target. Higher yields attract yet more global money flows. Finally, the dollar is a safe haven. Always has been. And today’s worrying geopolitics make the greenback look ever more like a port in the storm.

This all feels eerily familiar. When I went to study in America in 1985, my university teaching assistant’s stipend felt like a king’s ransom at the then-exchange rate of about $1.20 to the pound. A dollar was worth 80p then. Five years earlier it would have bought just 40p.

Half a decade of tight monetary policy under the Fed’s determined chair, Paul Volcker, and loose fiscal policy in President Ronald Reagan’s first term had pushed up bond yields and attracted global capital flows. Then as now, you wanted to be earning dollars, not trying to buy them.

At first, the US government was in favour of a strong dollar. It made Volcker’s job of getting on top of inflation that bit easier. But American industry was suffering, the trade deficit was soaring, and Congress was drawing up protectionist legislation to backstop domestic manufacturers. The stage was set for the world’s finance ministers to get together in New York’s Plaza Hotel and thrash out a co-ordinated devaluation of the dollar.

The Fed's determined chair Paul Volcker oversaw half a decade of tight monetary policy in the US
The Fed's determined chair Paul Volcker oversaw half a decade of tight monetary policy in the US - Pierre Manevy/Daily Express/Getty Images

Currency interventions have fallen out of favour since the 1980s for good reason. They tend to deliver unintended consequences. In the case of Japan, the success of the Plaza Accord led to a strengthening of the yen, which pushed the country towards recession, triggering massive monetary and fiscal expansions that in turn fuelled a disastrous asset price bubble. The bursting of that property and stock market boom scarred Japan for more than 30 years.

The strength of the dollar may feel like a good thing for UK investors today, but it comes at a cost. In theory it can balance unequal global growth, giving European and Asian exporters an edge in the strong US market. In practice it can make things worse. It raises the cost of borrowing in countries that are obliged to borrow in dollars and so squeezes global credit. The higher cost of servicing debts can easily outweigh the benefit of more competitive exports.

But the world may have to get used to a resurgent dollar. One or more of a handful of things would be required to reverse the direction of travel for global currencies. A coordinated intervention along the Plaza lines would help, but we are a long way off that today. Last week’s attempt by the Japanese authorities to offload dollars had a short-term impact on the exchange rate but without global support it is a sticking plaster policy.

Strong growth outside of America would help to narrow the interest rate differential that is likely to open up this year and next. But that looks unlikely, as this week’s UK GDP figures are likely to demonstrate. The UK and Europe will cut rates before the Fed does.

Cheaper energy would help reduce America’s advantage over the rest of the developed world, where it is unique in being a major exporter and so a beneficiary of a higher oil price. However, it is in too many countries’ interests to keep the price of crude where it is. Finally, easing wage pressures would give the Fed cover to cut interest rates. But historically low unemployment makes that seem unlikely.

Owning US assets could make sense in the current environment. Higher growth, higher yields and a rising currency offer UK-based investors several routes to a profitable investment. But high valuations and the requirement for earnings to continue growing in the face of higher for longer interest rates mean there are risks too.

A safer way to play a strong dollar could be to bulk up on the out-of-favour UK stock market. There’s no currency risk, we have an in-built exposure to dollar earnings and there’s an increasing chance that the out-of-favour company you have invested in will be snapped up by a cash-rich US predator.

Tom Stevenson is an investment director at Fidelity International. The views are his own

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • TFSA: 4 Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    These Canadian stocks could help TFSA investors generate solid tax-free capital gains and dividends. The post TFSA: 4 Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Kevin O’Leary’s Stock Portfolio: 10 Stock Picks for 2024

    In this article, we discuss the 10 companies to consider in the portfolio of Kevin O’Leary for 2024. If you want to skip our overview of O’Leary’s investment philosophy and learn about some more companies in his stock portfolio, go directly to Kevin O’Leary’s Stock Portfolio: 5 Stock Picks for 2024. Kevin O’Leary, affectionately known […]

  • Stocks are primed to tumble into a bear market as bullish investors have driven equities to 1929 extremes, famed fund manager says

    A stock market crash as steep as 65% wouldn't be surprising, legendary investor John Hussman said previously

  • 3 TSX Stocks I Wouldn’t Touch With a 10-Foot Pole

    It has been a strong year for many TSX stocks. However, there are group of dividend stocks that you just don't want to touch right now. The post 3 TSX Stocks I Wouldn’t Touch With a 10-Foot Pole appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Warren Buffett Invested $74 Billion in This Stock — Should You Invest Too?

    Known as the Oracle of Omaha, Warren Buffett is one of the most successful investors of all time. He started his first investment partnership in 1956 with a few friends and family. An investment in...

  • Forget the “Magnificent Seven”: 1 TSX Tech Stock to Buy Instead

    The "Magnificent Seven" stocks are certainly impressive, but they're also pricey. Which is why this tech stock is a far better option. The post Forget the “Magnificent Seven”: 1 TSX Tech Stock to Buy Instead appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks I’d Buy Right Now Without Hesitation

    Given their stable cash flows and high yields, investors can buy these three TSX stocks without thinking twice. The post 3 No-Brainer Stocks I’d Buy Right Now Without Hesitation appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Suncor leasing oil tanker ships to carry crude from Trans Mountain pipeline expansion

    CALGARY — Suncor Energy Inc. says it is leasing and operating a number of Aframax oil tanker ships to carry crude from the recently completed Trans Mountain pipeline expansion to Pacific markets. By leasing and operating the tankers itself, Suncor saves on shipping costs, said Dave Oldreive, the company's executive vice-president responsible for refining, sales and marketing. "We’re well-positioned to deliver volumes to our customers and remove that middleman and capture the full value for Sunco

  • Bankruptcies are spiking as companies lose hope of rate cuts

    April notched the highest number of bankruptcies in a year as businesses give up on a quick Fed pivot, S&P Global reported.

  • Suncor earns $1.6B in first quarter, breaks all-time oilsands production record

    CALGARY — Suncor Energy Inc. says it earned $1.61 billion in the first three months of 2024, down from $2.05 billion a year earlier. The Calgary-based energy giant says its first-quarter earnings amount to $1.25 per common share, compared with $1.54 in the first quarter of 2023. On an adjusted basis, Suncor says its operating earnings of $1.82 billion in the first quarter of 2024 were comparable to $1.81 billion in the prior year's quarter. The company attributed its results primarily to higher

  • Forget AI: 3 Bank Stocks to Buy Instead

    Bank stocks like EQB Inc (TSX:EQB) are much cheaper than AI stocks, despite in many cases having comparable growth. The post Forget AI: 3 Bank Stocks to Buy Instead appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • 2 Tech Stocks to Buy Like There’s No Tomorrow

    Shopify (TSX:SHOP) stock is looking way too cheap for long-term investors looking to grow their wealth in a TFSA or elsewhere. The post 2 Tech Stocks to Buy Like There’s No Tomorrow appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • MEG Energy: Discount on Canadian oil to shrink for 'years to come'

    RBC analyst Greg Pardy has hailed the nearly 600,000 barrel per day Trans Mountain expansion as a "game changer."

  • Palantir Earnings Crush Estimates. Why Some Investors Are Selling on the News.

    Palantir, a data analytics software company, continued to gain traction with its artificial-intelligence tools in the quarter ended in March. Palantir shares, which rallied 8.1% in Monday’s regular session, fell more than 15% on Tuesday. Palantir followed up its “bombastic” December quarter with even better results for the March quarter as the data analytics software company continued to gain traction with its artificial-intelligence tools, in particular with U.S. commercial customers.

  • I Was Wrong About Air Canada Stock

    I had the wrong take on Air Canada (TSX:AC) during the COVID-19 pandemic. The post I Was Wrong About Air Canada Stock appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Intel, Qualcomm Stocks Drop After U.S. Revokes Licenses to Sell Chips to China’s Huawei

    The Department of Commerce informs Intel that it is revoking certain licenses for exports of consumer-related items to a customer in China.

  • Edmunds: Trade or sell your car? What's best might surprise you

    According to a recent Edmunds used vehicle report, demand for used cars is dropping and so are their values as the new-car market rebounds from pandemic-induced shortages. This is especially true for 1- and 2-year-old vehicles. So there’s never been a more critical time to know whether it’s better to sell your car privately or trade it in. Both options have their advantages and drawbacks, and the best decision largely depends on your circumstances, priorities and preferences. Edmunds’ experts ru

  • 4 Reasons Canopy Growth Stock Looks Like a Screaming Buy

    Canopy Growth (TSX:WEED) stock has a lot going for it lately, but there are still more hurdles ahead. Even so, it could be a buy. The post 4 Reasons Canopy Growth Stock Looks Like a Screaming Buy appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Rivian Stock Slides. Earnings Reveal More Losses.

    FEATURE Rivian Automotive stock was sliding after the company reported earnings after the close on Tuesday. The electric-vehicle company reported a per-share loss of $1.48 from sales of $1.2 billion.

  • Key Bitcoin Indicator Signals Period of Stability in Crypto Market

    Bitcoin’s volatility risk premium (VRP) has collapsed from 15% to 2.5% since the halving on April 20, according to data tracked by Bitfinex’s analysts.&nbsp;The drop in the indicator suggests a relatively low volatility market environment ahead. CoinDesk's Jennifer Sanasie presents "The Chart of the Day."