The River Café Café: Ruth Rogers' celebrated London restaurant launches cut-price offshoot

It has been twice named as London’s “most overpriced restaurant” with every main course costing at least £50.

But that has not stopped a table at The River Café in Hammersmith enduring as one of the capital’s hottest gastronomic tickets since it opened in 1987, with A-list celebrities from Sir Paul McCartney and Harrison Ford to Emily Blunt and Gwyneth Paltrow beating a path to its door.

From this week less well-heeled fans of Ruthie Rogers’ Italian influenced cooking, who might baulk at a £300 bill for dinner for two, will get the chance to sample a pared down taste of the cuisine that made her one of the most famous names in the London restaurant scene — for a fraction of the cost.

On Thursday at 9am the first offshoot of the River Café in its 37-year history will launch next door to the celebrated tow path venue. Its name? The River Café Café. The relatively small space with white chairs and tables and a terrace overlooking the Thames will serve an all-day menu with offerings such as plates of prosciutto and mozzarella and seasonal vegetables like zucchini and grilled peppers.

Ice cream coupes and River Café desserts are also served all day with pastries, ice creams and coffee to take away. In the evening, there will be a chance to drink aperitivos, non-alcoholic cocktails and wine served with homemade crisps and Italian olives.

Prices have not been revealed yet but it seems fair to assume that two people will be able to eat well for less than the £59 cost of a main restaurant Secondi such as Rombo al forno — turbot tranche wood-roasted over potatoes with Amalfi lemon and zucchini.

The River Café Café will run from 9am to 10pm on Tuesdays to Saturdays and 9am to 4pm on Sundays and, in contrast to its big older sister establishment, is only for walk-ins.

The River Café was started by Lady Rogers with her business partner Rose Gray, who died in 2010.

It began as a staff canteen for the offices of the co-founders’ late architect husband, Richard Rogers, before becoming the best-known Italian restaurant in London through hugely popular recipe books such the River Café Cook Book.

It helped launch the careers of chefs including Jamie Oliver and April Bloomfield, Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall, Sam Clark and Theo Randall.

The only previous attempt at an offshoot of the River Café, at Grosvenor Hill in Mayfair in 2015, was abandoned after a backlash from local residents.

Lady Rogers once said the reason why she had never launched an offshoot before was “every time we thought about opening a new restaurant we did a new cookbook instead or just concentrated on making the River Café even better.”

But from Thursday that will all change.