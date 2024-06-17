Road closed after serious crash in Hemel Hempstead

Police said they were dealing with a "serious road traffic collision" [BBC]

A motorcyclist is in hospital with serious injuries after a crash on a Hertfordshire road.

Police were called at about 06:40 BST to reports of a collision between a car and a motorcycle on Redbourn Road, Hemel Hempstead.

Motorists have been warned to avoid the area near to the Asda Express as the road is expected to remain closed for much of the day.

The road closure may also affect school pupils as a Townsend school service said it could not collect children from their stops in the Woodhall Farm and Redbourn areas.

Hertfordshire Highways reported delays heading east between the A4147 and Three Cherry Trees Lane.

A Hertfordshire Police spokesperson said: "The road was closed while emergency services responded, and it will remain closed for much of the day.

"The motorcyclist, a man in his 30s, sustained very serious injuries and was taken to hospital. No-one else was badly hurt.

"Diversions are in place and motorists are asked to avoid the area."

Police appealed for witnesses to the crash to report information online.

