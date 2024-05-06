'The Roast of Tom Brady' Was Actually Very, Very Good

In the late aughts, celebrity comedy roasts dropped as often as Marvel films. It was a rare chance for famous people to publicly acknowledge their most bizarre controversies, announce that they were in on the joke, and awkwardly laugh at themselves in the safety of a room of their peers. Joining a group of Charlie Sheen, Donald Trump, Justin Bieber, Joan Rivers, Alec Baldwin, Bob Saget, and countless more, football legend Tom Brady threw his name into the fire this past weekend for Netflix's The Roast of Tom Brady. Needless to say... it got weird.

For three hours, the night's roasters—including Jeff Ross, Nikki Glaser, Kevin Hart, Kim Kardashian, and Will Ferrell (reprising his Anchorman character, Ron Burgundy!)—roasted the seven-time Super Bowl champion alongside former football pro's Randy Moss, Julian Edelman, Drew Bledsoe, Bill Belichick, and Rob Gronkowski.

Though everything from Deflategate, to his recent divorce from Gisele Bündchen, to his FTX investment scandal was on the table, one topic appeared off-limits for Brady. When Ross joked about New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft's 2019 arrest for soliciting prostitution at a massage parlor, the football pro told Ross, "Don’t say that shit again." Aside from the one tense moment, Brady took more cordial hits regarding his lengthy football career.

Comedian Nikki Glaser dished out some of the best lines of the night, including calling Brady: "The best to ever play for too long." She called the night the "comedians' Super Bowl." Addressing their past dating rumors, Kim Kardashian joked, "I wasn’t going to come tonight, but since I'm not here as Tom's date, there's still a good chance I might." Randy Moss, a former Patriot alongside Brady, asked the football legend, "Why the fuck didn’t we cheat when I was there?"

After taking what felt like countless blitzes, Brady finally hit back. "I can take all the hits," he told the audience. "I would have done this earlier but I’ve been too busy winning championships." The former football pro also poked fun at Kansas City's recent Super Bowl win. He made reference to the team's frequent Taylor Swift appearances, joking, "You say your stadium is the loudest? That helps when all your fans are 14-year-old girls."

Below, check out some of the best reactions to The Roast of Tom Brady from viewers at home.

I thought about attending the Roast of Tom Brady last night, but I did not want to Roast him for a 3rd time!! — Eli Manning (@EliManning) May 6, 2024

The Tom Brady Roast was an A+. And I'm very thankful for @netflix and everybody involved not inviting me. I'm glad Brianna and Feitleberg got to go. Keeps me humble and hungry. Knocked me down a few pegs which is exactly what I needed. Truly blessed to not be invited. — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) May 6, 2024

The key to a good roast is acquiring a subject who cannot be good natured about it and is clearly seething. Netflix knocked it out of the park — Alex Kirshner (@alex_kirshner) May 6, 2024

At this roast and I can report that with every new Gisele joke Brady appears to be disassociating — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) May 6, 2024

Tom Brady is in his bag for this roast. “The NFL spent $20 million to prove I more probably than not deflated footballs. If you would have just given me the $20 million, I would have told you I did it.” — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) May 6, 2024

No lie, the Tom Brady Roast my be the sports cultural event of 2024



* Humanized Tom Brady

* Humanized Bill Belichick

* Kraft and Belichick taking shots together



Learned more in this 2 hours than I did in the 10 part Patriots documentary pic.twitter.com/TF8dEdu99O — Aaron Torres (@Aaron_Torres) May 6, 2024

Drew Bledsoe waiting his entire life to roast Tom Brady. #TomBradyRoast pic.twitter.com/rLsoW8Uizq — Austin (@AustinPlanet) May 6, 2024

Nikki Glaser might be better at roasting than Tom Brady is a football — Alyssa Rose (@AlyssaRose) May 6, 2024

nikki glaser is the best roast person on the planet — Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) May 6, 2024

the women being the funniest/most clever at this tom brady roast pic.twitter.com/tSfQXkgkIg — pisces princess 👸🏽 (@allegedashley) May 6, 2024

Tom Brady realizing he's made a huge mistake



pic.twitter.com/W7ZNTiPDjU — Eli Berkovits (@BookOfEli_NFL) May 6, 2024

If you told 16 year old me Ron Burgundy was roasting Tom Brady I'd probably pass out — Alex Barth (@RealAlexBarth) May 6, 2024

NIKKI: You have 7 rings—well, now 8 since Gisele has given her ring back 💀💀💀💀#TomBrady #TomBradyRoast pic.twitter.com/R5t5Oq2PH3 — Temptation (@Tempi_Lark) May 6, 2024

tom brady during this roast pic.twitter.com/YzKQOA9UYM — Annie Agar (@AnnieAgar) May 6, 2024

The biggest revelation from the Tom Brady roast is how absolutely incredible Drew Bledsoe is. He’s funnier and smoother up on that stage than half of Hollywood. — Damon Amendolara (@DamonAmendo) May 6, 2024

The Roast of Tom Brady is one of the greatest things I have ever witnessed and will ever witness, goodness GRACIOUS that was epic. — Eric Lindquist (@EricLindquist) May 6, 2024

