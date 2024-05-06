'The Roast of Tom Brady' Was Actually Very, Very Good

'The Roast of Tom Brady' Was Actually Very Good

In the late aughts, celebrity comedy roasts dropped as often as Marvel films. It was a rare chance for famous people to publicly acknowledge their most bizarre controversies, announce that they were in on the joke, and awkwardly laugh at themselves in the safety of a room of their peers. Joining a group of Charlie Sheen, Donald Trump, Justin Bieber, Joan Rivers, Alec Baldwin, Bob Saget, and countless more, football legend Tom Brady threw his name into the fire this past weekend for Netflix's The Roast of Tom Brady. Needless to say... it got weird.

For three hours, the night's roasters—including Jeff Ross, Nikki Glaser, Kevin Hart, Kim Kardashian, and Will Ferrell (reprising his Anchorman character, Ron Burgundy!)—roasted the seven-time Super Bowl champion alongside former football pro's Randy Moss, Julian Edelman, Drew Bledsoe, Bill Belichick, and Rob Gronkowski.

Though everything from Deflategate, to his recent divorce from Gisele Bündchen, to his FTX investment scandal was on the table, one topic appeared off-limits for Brady. When Ross joked about New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft's 2019 arrest for soliciting prostitution at a massage parlor, the football pro told Ross, "Don’t say that shit again." Aside from the one tense moment, Brady took more cordial hits regarding his lengthy football career.

Comedian Nikki Glaser dished out some of the best lines of the night, including calling Brady: "The best to ever play for too long." She called the night the "comedians' Super Bowl." Addressing their past dating rumors, Kim Kardashian joked, "I wasn’t going to come tonight, but since I'm not here as Tom's date, there's still a good chance I might." Randy Moss, a former Patriot alongside Brady, asked the football legend, "Why the fuck didn’t we cheat when I was there?"

After taking what felt like countless blitzes, Brady finally hit back. "I can take all the hits," he told the audience. "I would have done this earlier but I’ve been too busy winning championships." The former football pro also poked fun at Kansas City's recent Super Bowl win. He made reference to the team's frequent Taylor Swift appearances, joking, "You say your stadium is the loudest? That helps when all your fans are 14-year-old girls."

Below, check out some of the best reactions to The Roast of Tom Brady from viewers at home.

