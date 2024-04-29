The Rolling Stones Kick Off 'Hackney Diamonds' Tour in Houston — See the Photos!

The iconic rock band will tour the U.S. through July

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Rolling Stones Mick Jagger performs on stage during The Rolling Stones' 'Hackney Diamonds' tour at NRG Stadium on April 28, 2024 in Houston

The Rolling Stones got the crowd rocking on opening night of their Hackney Diamonds tour!

On Sunday, April 28, the rock icons took the stage in Houston at the sold-out NRG Stadium where they delivered a fiery performance.

“It’s great to be back in the Lone Star State,” bandleader Mick Jagger told the crowd, per the Associated Press.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Rolling Stones Ronnie Wood, Keith Richards and Mick Jagger perform on stage during The Rolling Stones' 'Hackney Diamonds' tour at NRG Stadium on April 28, 2024 in Houston

Throughout their 18-song set, The Stones delivered a gamut of career-spanning hits with bandleader Jagger's energy and charisma captivating the crowd and guitarist Keith Richards' riffs exploding throughout the stadium.

According to AP and a press release, the band kicked off their two-hour set with "Start Me Up," before they launched into favorites like "Gimme Shelter," "Paint It Black," as well as deep cuts like “Out of Time” and music from their latest album Hackney Diamonds, including “Angry,” “Mess It Up” and “Sweet Sounds of Heaven.”

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Rolling Stones Ronnie Wood and Keith Richards jamming out at the 'Hackney Diamonds' tour at the NRG Stadium in Houston on April 27, 2024

The Stones closed out the show with their spirited classic “Satisfaction.”

The "Miss You" rockers will play a string of dates including Las Vegas, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Chicago, and more, through Wednesday, July 17.

Before releasing their latest album Hackney Diamonds in October, the band held an intimate concert at club Racket in New York City, where Jagger, 80, Richards, 80, and guitarist Ronnie Wood performed songs including such as “Shattered,” “Angry,” “Whole Wide World” and "Jumpin' Jack Flash."

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Rolling Stones Ronnie Wood performs on stage during The Rolling Stones' 'Hackney Diamonds' tour at NRG Stadium on April 28, 2024 in Houston

The performance also included the live debut of Hackney Diamonds track "Sweet Sounds of Heaven" with a surprise appearance from Lady Gaga, who provides guest vocals on the song.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Rolling Stones Ronnie Wood performs on stage during The Rolling Stones' 'Hackney Diamonds' tour at NRG Stadium on April 28, 2024 in Houston.

Hackney Diamonds marks The Rolling Stones' first album since 2005’s A Bigger Bang and their first release without drummer Charlie Watts, who died in August 2021 at the age of 80.

The 12-track record features several collaborations, including “Sweet Sounds of Heaven,” which sees Stevie Wonder joining the band, “Bit My Head Off,” which features Paul McCartney assisting them on bass and “Get Close” and “Live By the Sword," with Elton John playing the keys. Gaga, 38, was also featured on "Sweet Sounds of Heaven."

