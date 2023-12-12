Roseland curling is moving to south Windsor's Capri Pizzeria arena complex

South Windsor Recreation Complex was renamed Capri Pizzeria Recreation Complex in 2017. (Fred Francis/Facebook - image credit)

City council has decided to move the Roseland Curling Club into south Windsor's Capri Pizzeria Recreation Complex.

The move comes amid a push from curlers to keep the current club alive either through renovations or a new building, and as other ice users warn of ripples effects across city rinks.

The move will see curling shift to Capri before the start of the next fall season.

It's expected to cost over half a million dollars, a fraction of the costs estimated by staff to renovate or rebuild a new curling rink

City staff said an online survey completed with nearly 800 responses selected the Capri Pizzeria complex as the preferred location for the curling rink if it had to move.

Staff said 39 per cent of those responses were from people who said they were curlers.

Curlers at Roseland Golf and Curling Club. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

"Change is always difficult, definitely in terms of finding a perfect fit,' said Coun. Jo-Anne Gignac.

"Let's just move to what was indicated to be the curler's first choice."

The move was supported by a majority of council.

"This decision, in my eyes, gives the sport of curling not only the opportunity to survive … but it gives it the opportunity to flourish and bring in new eyes," said Coun. Renaldo Agostino.

"This decision, while it's not what curlers want, it is the best decision for the future of the sport."

Coun. Fabio Costante said council should not move forward with the decision because the growth of Windsor might call for more amenities.

Push to keep curling facility separate

Terry Fink is a member of the Future of Curling in Windsor Committee who was asked by multiple councillors which of the four options presented to council would be best for curling.

"I would suggest strongly that you stop the process,' said Fink, who does not believe proper consultations with curlers occurred.

He said an advisory committee of curlers needs to work with parks and recreation before an arena is selected.

Story continues

"In our minds we would not consider that open dialogue consultation with the curlers," said Fink.

"There was no consultations around alternative plans in the community."

Coun. Kaschak, who is chair of the board for Roseland Curling, disagreed and said he recalled "wonderful" conversations with Fink about the future of curling.

"I'm not sure that I would describe that as a wonderful conversation," said replied.

Earlier this year, council voted to move the curling rink to an existing city facility and deferred a decision on which rink until a staff report was finished that considered Forest Glade, Adie Knox, Capri Pizzeria Recreation Complex and the WFCU Centre.

Concerns about ice time

Rob Modestino, an ice scheduler with the Sun Parlour Female Hockey Association, told council the move will limit ice time for others.

"If the city is going to grow, there isn't going to be ice available for those people that move in," said Modestino.

Windsor's commissioner of community services Ray Mansour said all minor associations would keep their same ice time on the same day but potentially at a different rink, no matter where curling goes.

He said adult bookings could shift by a couple of hours to accommodate the moves for minor associations.

"Currently, as of today, 42 per cent of prime ice is being used by adults," said Mansour.

He said those bookings could shift to accommodate minor associations.

"Do we have the ice? Absolutely. Is it at the time people want? Probably not."

Ice time is available again at one of five pads at the WFCU Centre or Capri Recreation complex, but capacity will be limited to allow for physical distancing.

A figure skater hits the ice at one of two pads at Capri Pizzeria Recreation Complex. (Chris Ensing/CBC)

However, Coun. Mark McKenzie said he's concerned there's not enough ice time in the city.

He voted against the motion and voiced opposition to curling as a city offered recreational service because of rinks at Beach Grove Golf and Country Club in Tecumseh and Sun Parlour Curling Club in Leamington.

"I don't think we should be doing something that the private sector is already doing very well," he said.

Next steps for curling in Windsor

Coun. Jim Morrison, who had previously voted to keep curling open, said it will be a sales job by everyone to get more people curling.

He said he'll be the first person to push for a new curling club if there's grow but said that financially there were no other options.

"This is the best case scenario for the curlers. I really hope it works out, there really is no other solutions."

Mansour said city staff will now consult with curlers to ensure whatever happens next meets their needs.

"We want to accommodate them. We're looking forward to the next steps."

The rink will be converted after the end of the skating season to allow for a curling season to start next fall.