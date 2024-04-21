Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Celebrates Her 37th Birthday: See Her Sultry Look

The model and 'Mad Max: Fury Road' actress turned 37 on April 18

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley/Instagram Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley celebrated her birthday in style!

On April 20, the British actress — who turned 37 on April 18 — shared a photo carousel on Instagram showing off her sexy birthday outfit, along with the cheeky caption, "But he wanna lick the icing off…" and the hashtag "#37."

The Mad Max: Fury Road actress sported a sheer pink mock-turtleneck Alaïa dress with a thin white bodysuit underneath, tagging the fashion house's creative director, Pieter Mulier. She wore massive gold bracelets from Tiffany & Co., with chunky gold earrings to match, and a pair of towering lace-up nude heels.

She completed her outfit with a long, textured hairstyle from London-based stylist Christian Wood, as well as a glamorous, dark-lipped makeup look from Francesca Abrahamovitch.

In one photo, Huntington-Whiteley, a mom of two, could be seen blowing out the candle on her cake, which featured a vintage white icing design complete with shining pearls.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley/Instagram Rosie Huntington-Whiteley celebrates her 37th birthday

She also posed in front of a textured background, giving the camera a sultry look before breaking into a smile

On her Instagram Stories, she also shared a snapshot of her birthday celebrations, reposting a black-and-white photo taken by influencer Rikke Krefting Ulstein with the caption, "Birthday queen." In the photo, the model could be seen holding her hands up to her mouth, seemingly as her dinner guests got ready to sing "Happy Birthday" to her.



Rosie Huntington Whiteley/Instagram Rosie Huntington-Whiteley on her birthday

The actress is mom to 6-year-old son Jack Oscar and 2-year-old daughter Isabella James — both of whom she shares with her fiancé, Jason Statham.

Although she's often private about her family life, she shared a brief glimpse into motherhood last year when she celebrated Jack's birthday, writing a brief but heartfelt message on Instagram.

"Happy birthday to my favorite human being! Jack 🤍," the model captioned a black-and-white photo of her kissing her son.

Huntington-Whiteley also posted a pixelated video of Jack dancing in the passenger seat of a car along with Statham, before then sharing a photo of her daughter holding a set of colorful balloons.



In addition to celebrating her own birthday this week, Huntington-Whiteley stepped out to fete her famous friend. On April 20, she and Statham were photographed arriving at Victoria Beckham's star-studded 50th birthday bash in London, along with celebs including Tom Cruise, Gordon Ramsay, Marc Anthony, Mel B, Geri Halliwell-Turner and many more.



