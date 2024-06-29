Route 291 reopens in Independence after road crews inspect collapsed mine

Route 291 in Independence reopened to drivers Saturday morning after a partially collapsed mine forced its closure this week.

The highway is built over a mine that developed a new crack Thursday. The road closed as a precaution for crews to evaluate any damage, the Missouri Department of Transportation said.

The section from Truman Road to U.S. 24 began to reopen 8 a.m. Saturday.

“Experts completed their evaluation and inspection in the mine and determined the roadway could be reopened to traffic,” the transportation department said in a statement Saturday.

MODOT said it will monitor the mine for any changes.