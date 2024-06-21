Royal Ascot tips: Porta Fortuna backed to star in Coronation Stakes

Royal Ascot delivers another fascinating set of races today and our tipster, Paul O’Brien, delivers his best picks for the action ahead.

Commonwealth Cup, 3.05pm: Inisherin

Three-year-old Shamardal colt Inisherin impressed on debut in September at Newmarket on good-to-firm ground finishing half a length second behind Bellum Justum. He returned in fine form when winning a novice event at Newcastle in March with plenty in hand and wasn’t disgraced when coming sixth in the 2,000 Guineas when completely unfancied.

Dropped in distance to 6f for the first time in his career in his latest outing at Haydock four weeks ago. He thrived at the new distance, leading at halfway he quickened and went well clear inside the final furlong winning comfortably. Connections made the decision based off that to supplement him for £46,000 for this race and he is the pick to win what is seemingly a fairly weak renewal.

Coronation Stakes, 3.45pm: Porta Fortuna

Donnacha O’Brien filly Porta Fortuna has won or placed in every one of eight career starts and has proven form at Royal Ascot, having won the Albany Stakes last year. That was on good-to-firm ground and she came second in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies race on firm ground so the quick conditions at Ascot will play right into her hands.

Second on her only start so far this year in the 1,000 Guineas at Newmarket (Elmaka 1st, Ramatuelle 3rd). Those two rivals had already had a run this year going into the race and they all finished within half a length of each other. With the ground now in her favour she can really threaten Opera Singer who hasn’t raced on anything faster than good ground.

King Edward VII Stakes, 5.40pm: Theory Of Tides (e/w)

Three-year-old Galileo colt Theory Of Tides was a fairly expensive purchase for connections being purchased for 500,000 guineas as a yearling. Unraced last year, he won on debut at Nottingham on May 10. Slowly away and towards the rear he made good late headway to beat a next time out easy winner in second and an Irish Derby entree holder in third.

Improved further when, under a penalty, he won at Yarmouth just over three weeks ago. Held just behind the frontrunners he made headway and was driven from about two furlongs out hitting the front before the furlong pole and keeping on strongly to win by over two lengths. A race of this calibre will require further improvement but he is a top prospect for a top yard and is fully capable of maintaining his winning streak at this higher level.