Royal Couple Announces Divorce: "Thank You Very Much for Your Respect and Discretion."

After 13 years of marriage, Prince Nikolaos and Princess Tatiana of Greece are getting divorced. The couple announced their separation on April 19, confirming the split on the website of the former royal family of Greece.

"Prince Nikolaos and Princess Tatiana, after fourteen years of living together, have decided to dissolve their marriage," the statement reads. "Both express the difficulty of this decision, the deep appreciation and respect they have for each other, but also the love with which they have walked all these years. The same values of respect and understanding will form the basis of their relationship in the future, a relationship of deep and sincere friendship."

They do not have any children together and plan to "continue to live and be active in Greece, the place they both feel at home."

The statement ended with: "Thank you very much for your respect and discretion."

The news comes just a few weeks after Nikolaos and Tatiana appeared together in the UK for a memorial event honoring Nikolaos's father, King Constantine, the last king of Greece, who passed away at the age of 82 in January 2023 after treatment in an intensive care unit.

Chris Jackson - Getty Images

Notably, Prince William unexpectedly missed a planned appearance at the service of thanksgiving for his godfather, with the Palace citing a personal matter as the reason. Even though a Palace aide added that Kate “continues to be doing well” following her abdominal surgery, William's absence only spurred on rumors regarding Kate's health, speculation which was only put to rest after she announced her cancer diagnosis in a personal video message.

