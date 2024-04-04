Royals react to defeat of sales tax before first home game since election

Reuters

China has proposed the most reasonable peace plan so far for resolving the Ukraine conflict, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was quoted as saying on Thursday. It received a lukewarm reception at the time in both Russia and Ukraine, while the United States said China was presenting itself as a peacemaker but reflecting Russia's "false narrative" and failing to condemn its invasion. "This plan was criticized for being vague... But this is a reasonable plan that the great Chinese civilization proposed for discussion."