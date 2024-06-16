New rubbish and recycling routes for 92,000 households

New rubbish and recycling collection routes are being introduced to 92,000 households in Somerset.

Many residents in the former South Somerset and Mendip districts will have their collection days changed from Monday.

The new routes, brought in by the council's subcontractor, SUEZ Recycling and Recovery UK, are hoped to be more efficient, more manageable for crews, and reduce carbon emissions and mileage.

Households will have received a letter regarding the changes in early May, then followed by a service guide and collection day calendar.

Residents who did not receive a letter have not had their collection day changed.

Garden waste collections will run as per the original schedule, and no changes have been made to clinical and community property collections.

Some households were informed in May they may have an additional one-off Saturday collection of their rubbish on either 15 or 22 June, to ensure they do not go too long without a collection.

The changes come at no additional cost to the council.

