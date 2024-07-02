Rudy Giuliani Disbarred in New York for 'Flagrantly Misusing' His Power to Spread 2020 Election Lies

A New York appeals court ruled on July 2 that the former attorney to Donald Trump has lost his right to practice law, writing that the "seriousness of [his] misconduct cannot be overstated"

Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Rudy Giuliani hosts a press conference after the 2020 presidential election to argue that Donald Trump still had a path to victory

Rudy Giuliani — the former mayor of New York City and ex-lawyer for Donald Trump — has been disbarred in New York over the lies he spread about the integrity of the 2020 presidential election.

On July 2, the First Department of the New York Supreme Court's Appellate Division ruled that Giuliani lost his right to practice law for violating "some of the most fundamental tenets of the legal profession."

"The seriousness of respondent’s misconduct cannot be overstated," reads the ruling. "Respondent flagrantly misused his prominent position as the personal attorney for former President Trump and his campaign, through which respondent repeatedly and intentionally made false statements, some of which were perjurious, to the federal court, state lawmakers, the public, the [Attorney Grievance Committee], and this Court concerning the 2020 Presidential election, in which he baselessly attacked and undermined the integrity of this country’s electoral process."



Eric Lee/Bloomberg via Getty Rudy Giuliani speaks at the "Save America Rally" in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, 2021, before pro-Trump rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol

Giuliani's close connection with the former president, and his attempts to bend the law on Trump's behalf, have led to a near-unraveling of the legal career of a man once known as "America's mayor."



In 2021, a New York appellate court ruled that Giuliani, who served as Trump's personal lawyer during the post-election frenzy, made "demonstrably false and misleading statements to courts, lawmakers and the public at large" related to the election, in which Trump lost to Biden by about 7 million votes but nonetheless claimed it was rigged.

The court then temporarily suspended Giuliani's law license in New York. Shortly after that, his D.C. law license was temporarily suspended.

