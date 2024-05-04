Rumer Willis Praises Mom Demi Moore's 'Bangin'' Bikini Body

"If my genetics are at least half that good, I'm solid," said Willis of her mother's "bangin'" body

Demi Moore's biggest fan may be her daughter, Rumer Willis!

Days after going on a tropical family vacation together, Willis, 35, attended Jhpiego's Laughter Is the Best Medicine Gala, where she spoke with Extra about her mom's ability to rock a swimsuit at age 61.

"She's bangin'," said Willis with a smile. "All I think about whenever I see her is how much gratitude I have because if my genetics are at least half that good, I'm solid."

She and her sisters Tallulah, 30, and Scout, 32, along with her 1-year-old daughter Louetta and Moore’s dog, Pilaf, were all part of a video that Moore shared from the trip on Instagram.

The Tuesday, April 30 post showed Moore smiling from ear to ear while wearing a tiny leopard string bikini and large sunglasses. The group, along with family friends Patrick Hilgårt and Eric Buterbaugh, joined in the fun, as they posed in front of the camera.

Rumer also documented the trip on her own Instagram page.

demi moore/ Instagram Demi Moore with her daughters and family friends on their tropical getaway

In one post, Rumer shared photos of herself and her sisters wearing matching pink Hunza G swimsuits. Louetta, wearing a pink bikini top and orange-accented tutu, joined in for some solo pics with her mom.

The little one also coordinated with Rumer in another post, where she wore a diaper and a yellow necklace that matched Rumer's long, flowy sundress.

"This little sunshine ☀️ of mine is truly the most magical being I have ever met. Everyday she surprises me with the depth of love and sweetness she is capable of at such a young age. She wakes me up every morning with a hug and a kiss and holds me tight. She knows how to communicate with such clarity even without many words," wrote Rumer in the caption.

Rumer Willis/Instagram Rumer Willis and her sisters Tallulah and Scout wear pink swimsuits

According to Rumer, Louetta also got to spend some quality time with Scout, who "taught her to blow kisses, and by the end of the day, she was doing it all on her own."

"This kid is a magical creature and it’s impossible not to fall completely in love with her. Ask anyone who meets her," continued Rumer in the caption. "My sweet girl what a privilege it is to be loved by you. I feel so honored you chose me. I love you Lou."

The vacation was a moment of self-reflection for Rumer, who shared in another post alongside solo bikini pics that she hopes to "continue feeling in my loving of myself in all the many shapes and sizes it will come in so I can show my daughter what unconditional self-love and acceptance looks like."



