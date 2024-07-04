The runners and riders to replace Rishi Sunak

Penny Mordaunt, Kemi Badenoch and Suella Braverman are among those who could be the next Tory leader

If the polls are to be believed, the Tories are in for a historic defeat today.

A major survey for The Telegraph this month put the Conservatives on just 53 seats, with high-profile casualties predicted to include Penny Mordaunt, Jeremy Hunt, James Cleverly, and Rishi Sunak himself.

Even with a result half as bad as that prediction, it is likely Mr Sunak would resign, or face an imminent leadership challenge.

Here, The Telegraph takes a look at some of the potential contenders to replace him.

Business Secretary, North West Essex

Also minister for women and equalities, Mrs Badenoch is the current bookies’ favourite to be the next Tory leader. She also had the highest net satisfaction rating of any Cabinet minister among readers of the influential ConservativeHome website in May. She came fourth in the contest to succeed Boris Johnson in July 2022, and has hinted at a potential Tory leadership run after the election. She may be well placed in Westminster, given that Savanta’s bombshell MRP poll for The Telegraph forecast she would be the only “big beast” left standing after polling day.

Leader of the House of Commons, Portsmouth North

Penny Mordaunt came third in the 2022 leadership contest, and boosted her popularity and her name recognition with her prominent ceremonial role at last year’s Coronation. She was the third most popular Cabinet minister among ConservativeHome readers in May. However, if the Savanta projection is correct, she is on track to lose her seat to Labour on July 4.

Former Home Secretary, Fareham and Waterlooville

Despite remaining popular with the Tory base, who admired her tough stance on illegal migration, Ms Braverman might struggle to beat Mrs Badenoch for the support of the Right of the party, having made an early exit in the 2022 leadership race. The Savanta poll also suggests she is set to lose her seat to Labour at the general election.

Home Secretary, Braintree

Having served as education secretary, foreign secretary, and now Home Secretary, Mr Cleverly is one of the Cabinet’s more experienced pairs of hands, though he ranked only 14th among ministers in ConservativeHome’s poll in May. However, the Army Reserve Lieutenant Colonel is yet another Tory heavyweight likely to lose his seat, according to the Savanta survey, threatening to scupper any leadership ambitions he might harbour.

Former Home Secretary, Witham

Tipped as a grassroots favourite, Ms Patel was recently urged by supporters to stand for the Tory leadership if the party is defeated at the election. Friends said she had not ruled out the possibility of standing but was focused on retaining her Witham constituency in Essex, which she is set to lose to Labour, according to the Savanta poll.

Former Prime Minister, Member of the House of Lords

The Foreign Secretary, could technically make a dramatic return as Tory leader, given that there is no requirement for the head of the official opposition (or indeed any opposition party) to hold a seat in the House of Commons. However, such a move would be unprecedented in modern times. The former premier may also pay heed to the fact that he had a negative approval rating with ConservativeHome readers in May.

Leader of Reform UK, Not currently an MP

Mr Farage is currently doing his level best to unseat as many Tory (and Labour) MPs as possible, presumably making him rather unpopular with the Conservative base. But some have speculated he could take the reins from Mr Sunak by defecting from inside Westminster, if he succeeds in his eighth bid to become an MP.

Former Prime Minister, Not currently an MP

Could Mr Johnson be the Tories’ once and future king? He will not be an MP on July 4, having given up his seat in June last year and opted not to run again. But, like Lord Cameron, he could technically lead from outside Westminster.

Minister for Northern Ireland, Wycombe

Mr Baker has indicated that he would put his name forward if he retains his seat in Wycombe, where he has a majority of just 4,214, on July 4. He was previously a senior Tory backbencher, chairing the European Research Group (ERG) of Brexiteer MPs twice during the run up to Britain’s formal departure from the European Union on January 31 2020.