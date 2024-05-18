“RuPaul’s Drag Race” Fan-Favorite Kim Chi Says She Would’ve Done “All Stars” 9 But Wasn’t Asked to Join Cast (Exclusive)

The makeup artist says she’s been invited to compete on ‘All Stars’ every year since finishing as a runner-up on season 8 in 2016

Monica Schipper/Getty Sang-Young Shin aka Kim Chi attends Gold House Hosts 2024 Gold Gala on May 11, 2024

RuPaul's Drag Race fan-favorite Kim Chi is spilling the tea about not being asked to be on All Stars 9, which premiered on Friday, May 17.

The Korean American drag artist told PEOPLE that, until now, she had been invited to compete on RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars every year since finishing as a runner-up in season 8 of RPDR in 2016. If producers asked her this time, Kim says she would've joined the cast.

“What’s really funny is that they’ve asked me back to be on every season of All Stars, and this season — the non-elimination season — is the only season they didn't ask me back for,” the Kim Chi Chic Beauty founder and CEO told PEOPLE at the Gold Gala in Los Angeles on Saturday, May 11.

“I think I would've done it,” she continued, explaining she'd want all the preparation work and costumes that would go into being on the show to be aired, which would not be the case if she were eliminated early.



Despite not competing, Kim said she is rooting for Plastique Tiara and Roxxy Andrews, who she calls her “IRL [in real life] friends.”

Kim added that she still keeps in touch with her season 8 castmates, including winner Bob the Drag Queen and fellow finalist Naomi Smalls.

“Naomi Smalls I talk to every day,” Kim revealed. “Bob is a little busy but I talk to him whenever I get the chance to.”



Santiago Felipe/Getty Kim Chi, Bob the Drag Queen and Naomi Smalls in 2016

Kim also weighed in on Sasha Colby and Nymphia Wind being the first Hawaiian and first East Asian winners of RPDR, respectively.

“I mean it's amazing. It had become a joke in the Drag Race community for the longest time that Asian queens got casted to get eliminated early on,” Kim said. “To see people not from the Asian community celebrate them and their culture, we're looking at a different decade now.”

In addition to Kim Chi Chic Beauty, Kim is hosting a culinary podcast with chef Jon Kung and working on two books: a cookbook and a children's book about an Asian American kid dealing with his queer identity and trying to save his local library from being demolished.

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 9 premiered May 17 on Paramount+.

