Ryan Reynolds confirms new Deadpool 3 trailer is coming today

Ryan Reynolds has confirmed a new Deadpool & Wolverine trailer will be arriving today (April 22) ahead of the movie's release in cinemas this July.



It's only been a couple of months since the first trailer was released during the Super Bowl, but hopefully this time around, we'll get some actual footage of Hugh Jackman's return as Wolverine.

Reynolds posted a teaser for the trailer yesterday night (April 21) on Twitter to confirm the new trailer's release.

Tomorrow is always just a day away. #DeadpoolAndWolverine pic.twitter.com/pZmaOUyuJC — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) April 21, 2024

The teaser is made up of previous clips of Jackman's Wolverine, including his emotional death in Logan, with voiceover taken from Deadpool 2's hilarious post-credit scene that saw Deadpool revisit X-Men Origins: Wolverine and kill his former self:

"Look, eventually, you're gonna hang up the claws, and it's gonna make a lot of people very sad. But one day, your old pal Wade's gonna ask you to get back in the saddle again, and when he does, say yes."

Reynolds simply captioned the post: "Tomorrow is always just a day away. #DeadpoolAndWolverine."

Disney trailers typically arrive at 9am EST, which would be 2pm UK time, but this is just speculation for now. As we wait, we've also got a new poster for the movie to enjoy:

20th Century Studios/Marvel Studios

The previous Deadpool 3 trailer, released in February, set a new record for the most-viewed trailer launch of all time with 365 million views in its first 24 hours.

While it still didn't reveal much about the movie's plot, the trailer did feature a surprise TVA crossover, as well as confirming the return of X-Men's Pyro and also potentially hinted at a Dr Doom appearance.

Deadpool & Wolverine is released in UK cinemas on July 25 and in US cinemas on July 26. Deadpool and Deadpool 2 are streaming on Disney+.

