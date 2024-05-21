Ryan Reynolds Shares Hilarious Deadpool 'Disclaimer' To Warn Us About What To Expect From New Film

Deadpool comes face to face with Wolverine in their new film Disney

Ryan Reynolds has made it clear what’s in store for Deadpool fans in his latest outing as the anarchic superhero.

On Monday, a new teaser was released for Deadpool & Wolverine, which included a craftily-hidden QR code between Hugh Jackman’s legs in its first few seconds.

When scanned, this QR code takes viewers to an unlisted YouTube video titled “Disclaimers”, in which Ryan lets fans know exactly what to expect from the much-hyped film.

He began: “We’re very excited to be joining you on 26 July. Many of you are very excited. But we should set the table correctly.

“This film is as paper thin as a sequel to Battlefield Earth. We’re mostly going to beat each other senseless, make enemies with Disney, tell a few dick jokes, make a few jokes at my expense, make a lot of jokes at Hugh’s expense, and completely sidestep Marvel’s mandated after-credits sequence, which if you haven’t figured it out yet, is always just a commercial for another movie which will invariably end with a commercial for another movie.”

Hugh Jackman reprises his role from the X-Men films in Deadpool & Wolverine Disney

Ryan then urged fans to “sit back, relax” and “let us lower your IQ and raise your heart rate while we travel to a vapid Dreamland, a place where grown men and grown women walk around in tights, and act like it’s not a giant cultural cry for help”.

“This is cinema,” he concluded.

With a string of F-bombs in the first Deadpool & Wolverine trailer alone, Ryan has recently spoken about his excitement for some of the film’s more explicit content.

“I hope it doesn’t sound condescending, I’m really proud of [Disney] for doing this. I think it’s a huge step for them,” he told Fandango.

“I mean, it adds a whole other colour to this kaleidoscopic wheel that is that company and the different people that they have been entertaining forever. I was surprised though, that they let us go as ‘hard R [rating]’, but very grateful. I mean there’s no other way to do it.”

Watch the trailer for Deadpool & Wolverine – released on 26 July – in the video below:

