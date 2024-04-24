Sac State police looking for six men after a student was robbed, assaulted near dorm

Sacramento State police are looking for six men who assaulted a student Monday near a residence hall.

The six men, who were caught on surveillance video, assaulted the male student about 5 p.m. outside of Klamath Hall, according to a Clery Act message sent out by campus police.

Officers say one of the robbers took the student’s cellphone after it fell out of his pocket before all six ran off.

An investigation into the assault was ongoing, police said. Officers encourage anyone with information to call the Police Department at 916-278-6000.