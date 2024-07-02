Sacramento-area casino is hiring for more than 100 open jobs. Here’s how to apply

Looking for work?

Thunder Valley Casino Resort will host a series of job fairs this month to fill more than 100 part-time and full-time positions ranging from servers to technicians.

Walk-in interviews begin Wednesday and continue through July 30 at the casino’s employment center, 1200 Athens Ave. in Lincoln, according to a news release.

Benefits for full-time employees include medical, dental and vision insurance.

Workers also get paid time off, life insurance, tuition reimbursement and long-term disability insurance perks.

All employees receive free parking and meals, as well as discounts, training and advancement opportunities.

The casino in Placer County also provides free wellness counseling and matching funds for 401k retirement plans.

What jobs are available at Thunder Valley Casino in Lincoln?

Though it’s not required, candidates are encouraged to arrive at the Thunder Valley Casino Resort job fair after completing applications, according to the release.

The casino is looking to fill positions in the following employment sectors:

Food and beverage

Security

Table games

Housekeeping

Internal maintenance

Open jobs include housekeepers, emergency medical technicians, cooks, table game dealers, beverage servers, drivers and cage cashiers.

Successful candidates must be at least 18 years old, pass drug and background checks, and be able to work weekends and holidays.

Some jobs require applicants to be at least 21 years old.

When are interview times at Placer County casino?

Here’s a list of the scheduled interview times:

Culinary: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday

Open job fair : 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday

Housekeeping and internal maintenance : 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, July 9

Food and Beverage : 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, July 10

Security/emergency medical yechnician : 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, July 12

Table games (open to candidates with experience) : 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, July 16

Culinary : 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, July 17

Housekeeping and internal maintenance : 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, July 23

Food and beverage : 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, July 24

Security/emergency medical technician: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, July 26

Table games (open to candidates with experience): 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, July 30

Folks unable to attend a specific job fair can participate in any employment event throughout the month, according to the release.

