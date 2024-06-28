The Sacramento Bee hosted an evening with this restaurateur to celebrate our local food scene

The Sacramento Bee featured The Rind owner Sara Arbabian at its second News & Nosh event hosted by food writer Benjy Egel.

The Tuesday evening gathering consisted of four dishes from Arbabian’s restaurant, including “Not Your Mom’s Mac.” To prove the point, we’ll tell you what was in it: five-year-old white cheddar, Gruyere and two-year-old Parmigiano-Reggiano. No blue-and-yellow box in sight.

The dishes were paired with wines from the El Dorado 8, a collective which comprises Boeger Winery, Edio at Delfino Farms, Element 79 Vineyards, Gwinllan Estate, Lava Cap Winery, Madroña Vineyards, Miraflores Vineyards & Winery, and Starfield Vineyards.

The Q&A portion of the evening featured a conversation between Arbabian and Egel. They discussed the restaurant business, Arbabian’s approach to her work and Egel’s cookbook “Sacramento Eats: Recipes from the Capital Region’s Favorite Restaurants,” which featured Arbabian’s mac and cheese recipe.

Here’s a peek at the evening’s fun. Stay tuned for whatever we cook up next.

Sacramento Bee Executive Editor, Colleen Nelson addresses the crowd in attendance at the News and Nosh event before The Rind’s Sara Arbabian and Sacramento Bee reporter Benjy Egel take the stage on June 25.

