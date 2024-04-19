Sacramento is hiring for these open city jobs with employee benefits. What do they pay?

Angela Rodriguez
·4 min read

If you’re looking for full-time work with benefits, the city of Sacramento is looking to hire workers for multiple positions.

Positions are available across a variety of departments, including cultural services, utilities, animal services and community development.

Employee “benefits include employee orientations, insurance enrollment and changes, flexible spending accounts, deferred compensation and retirement transition,” according to the city website.

Here are some open job positions on the city’s website, as of Friday, April 19:

The Sacramento River, swollen from recent storms, flows under the Tower Bridge as the setting sun reflects off its golden paint on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. A nearby gauge indicated the river was a 27.7 feet, still below monitor stage. Paul Kitagaki Jr./pkitagaki@sacbee.com
The Sacramento River, swollen from recent storms, flows under the Tower Bridge as the setting sun reflects off its golden paint on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. A nearby gauge indicated the river was a 27.7 feet, still below monitor stage. Paul Kitagaki Jr./pkitagaki@sacbee.com

Administrative Analyst | Permanent, full-time

  • Department: Community Development

  • Division: Building

  • Salary: $78,883 to $103,501 annually

The administrative analyst will oversee naming streets and assigning addresses for land and buildings across the city. Tasks include performing research, processing address requests and assigning addresses.

This position is eligible for remote work with a supervisor’s approval, according to the city website. However, the applicant must live within the Sacramento region to quickly report to Sacramento-based worksites when given short notice.

The application closes on May 3.

Administrative Technician | Permanent, full-time

  • Department: Utilities

  • Division: Office of the Director

  • Salary: $60,448 to $79,313 annually

The administrative technician will collaborate with the department’s administrative analyst to assist with the department’s safety program. Tasks related to this job include monitoring safety training, organizing meeting agendas and managing vendor billing records.

This position is eligible for remote work with a supervisor’s approval. However, the applicant must live within the Sacramento region, according to the city website.

The application closes on May 3.

Animal Care Technician | Permanent, full-time

  • Department: Community Development

  • Division: Animal Services

  • Salary: $43,280 to $60,899 annually

The animal care technician is responsible for processing animal intakes and outtakes, providing care, evaluating behavior, training volunteers and offering adoption counseling.

The application is open until the position is filled.

Animal Control Officer I | Permanent, full-time

  • Department: Community Development

  • Division: Animal Services

  • Salary: $50,168 to $70,591 annually

The animal control officer will oversee a range of responsibilities regarding animal-related activities throughout the city. This includes patrolling areas, enforcing animal-related rules, issuing warnings and ensuring public safety and animal well-being.

To be considered for this position, candidates must pass a background check, which includes screening for job-related convictions, fingerprinting, a polygraph test, credit check and a review of drug use history.

The application is open until the position is filled.

Art Museum Registrar | Permanent, full-time

  • Department: Convention and Cultural Services

  • Salary: $53,845 to $75,766 annually

The art museum registrar is responsible for providing the safekeeping and management of the art collections at the Crocker Art Museum.

Tasks related to this position include maintaining inventory, supervising art collections and managing the process of crating, shipping and insuring art works entering and leaving the museum.

The application closes on May 9.

Parking Lot Attendant | Permanent, full-time and limited-term, part-time

  • Department: Public Works

  • Division: Parking

  • Salary: $38,271 to $53,851 annually

The parking lot attendant will work in city-owned garages. Tasks for this position include providing customer service to the public, handling cash transactions and directing traffic within the garages.

The application is open until the position is filled.

Assistant Director | Permanent, full-time

  • Department: Community Development

  • Division: Administration

  • Salary: $138,117 to $181,222 annually

The assistant director helps the department’s lead director by managing and directing daily operations, including administrative tasks, working with division managers and coordinating activities with other departments.

This position is eligible for remote work with a supervisor’s approval, according to the city website. However, the applicant must live within the Sacramento region to quickly report to Sacramento-based worksites when given short notice.

The application closes on May 10.

Equipment Mechanic I | Permanent, full-time

  • Department: Public Works

  • Division: Fleet

  • Salary: $58,452 to $82,248 annually

The equipment mechanic needs a skilled expertise to carry out mechanical repair and maintenance tasks for gasoline and diesel-driven equipment.

The application is open until the position is filled.

Parking Enforcement Officer | Permanent, full-time

  • Department: Public Works

  • Division: Parking

  • Salary: $44,638 to $62,810 annually

The parking enforcement officer position involves a combination of office, investigative and field work to enforce parking-related codes, laws and regulations.

Some tasks include issuing parking citations, responding to complaints and addressing inquiries.

The application is open until the position is filled.

Dispatcher II | Permanent, full-time

  • Department: Police

  • Salary: $71,135 to $86,465 annually

To be considered for this position, applicants must pass the Dispatcher CritiCall examination.

The dispatcher II is responsible for receiving incoming calls and dispatching police units as necessary. Tasks also include writing daily progress reports when training others and testing equipment.

This position requires a “thorough background investigation,” including a criminal history check, fingerprinting, polygraph test, psychological test, credit check and a drug use history, according to the city website.

The application closes on April 30.

The sun sinks lower in the sky past the Tower Bridge on the day downtown Sacramento reaches an all-time high temperature of 116 degrees Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, surpassing the record of 114 set on July 17, 1925, according to the National Weather Service. Xavier Mascareñas/Sacramento Bee file
The sun sinks lower in the sky past the Tower Bridge on the day downtown Sacramento reaches an all-time high temperature of 116 degrees Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, surpassing the record of 114 set on July 17, 1925, according to the National Weather Service. Xavier Mascareñas/Sacramento Bee file

What do you want to know about life in Sacramento? Ask our service journalism team your top-of-mind questions in the module below or email servicejournalists@sacbee.com.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Convenience store chain with hundreds of outlets in 6 states hit with discrimination lawsuit

    The Sheetz convenience store chain has been hit with a lawsuit by federal officials who allege the company discriminated against minority job applicants. Sheetz Inc., which operates more than 700 stores in six states, discriminated against Black, Native American and multiracial job seekers by automatically weeding out applicants whom the company deemed to have failed a criminal background check, according to U.S. officials. President Joe Biden stopped by a Sheetz for snacks this week while campaigning in Pennsylvania.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene Makes Incredibly Worrisome Claim About Speaker Turnover

    The far-right lawmaker seems to have an aversion to stable leadership.

  • Democrats help advance Ukraine, Israel aid in rare rules move

    The House Rules Committee late Thursday night advanced a package of foreign aid bills — but only with help from Democrats who, in a rare move, supported the procedural vote amid opposition from a trio of hard-line Republicans. The panel voted 9-3 to adopt the rule, which governs debate for the legislation, with Reps. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.),…

  • Johnson won’t change rules over removing him from speakership after hardliners revolt

    Speaker Mike Johnson announced he will not change the procedure for removing him from the speakership, after hardliners reacted with fury to a proposed change to House rules.

  • Emergency rooms refused to treat pregnant women, leaving one to miscarry in a lobby restroom

    WASHINGTON (AP) — One woman miscarried in the lobby restroom of a Texas emergency room as front desk staff refused to admit her. Another woman learned that her fetus had no heartbeat at a Florida hospital, the day after a security guard turned her away from the facility. And in North Carolina, a woman gave birth in a car after an emergency room couldn't offer an ultrasound. The baby later died. Complaints that pregnant women were turned away from U.S. emergency rooms spiked in 2022 after the U.S

  • These companies have laid off Canadian workers in 2024

    TORONTO — Canadians are continuing to be laid off as part of a wave of job cuts that began in 2023 as companies assessed their operations after the height of the COVID-19 pandemic passed. Tech companies, retailers and more have all begun shedding members of their workforce in a bid to navigate the economic downturn. These are some of the companies which have so far laid off Canadian workers in 2024: BCE Inc.: The Montreal-based telecommunications giant said on Feb. 8 it was cutting 4,800 jobs "a

  • Senate rejects impeachment articles against Mayorkas, ending trial against Cabinet secretary

    WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate dismissed all impeachment charges against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Wednesday, ending the House Republican push to remove the Cabinet secretary from office over his handling of the the U.S.-Mexico border and shutting down his trial before arguments even began. Senators voted to dismiss both articles of impeachment and end the proceedings, with Democrats arguing that the articles were unconstitutional. The first article charged Mayorkas with “w

  • Ottawa to force banks to call carbon rebate a carbon rebate in direct deposits

    OTTAWA — Canadian banks that refuse to identify the carbon rebate by name when doing direct deposits are forcing the government to change the law to make them do it, says Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault. Guilbeault is taking the stand after Tuesday's federal budget promised to amend the Financial Administration Act so government payments accepted for deposit at Canadian banks will carry whatever title the government wants. "The fact that they haven't been doing it now for many years led u

  • Top Dem Goes Nuclear on GOP for ‘Diddling Around’ While People Die in Ukraine

    Paul Morigi/Getty Images for Care Can't Wait ActionRep. Rosa DeLauro (D-CT) went off on House Republicans on Thursday, mincing no words as she decried the group for preventing the swift delivery of aid to Ukraine.During a debate on foreign aid on Thursday, DeLauro told the House Rules Committee that she remembered when certain GOP members said they would approve sending additional aid to Ukraine, if they could achieve a bipartisan agreement to boost border security.“We accomplished bipartisan bo

  • Calgary doctor charged with fraud for allegedly overbilling

    A family doctor in Calgary has been charged with fraud for allegedly claiming $2.2 million for fake hours worked. Tomasia DaSilva reports.

  • Ontario legislature bans wearing of keffiyehs; Ford wants decision reversed

    TORONTO — Ontario Premier Doug Ford is calling for a reversal of a ban on keffiyehs in the legislature. Ford says the decision was made by Speaker Ted Arnott alone and "needlessly divides" the people of Ontario. Arnott says in a statement that wearing the Arab headdress in the house at this moment in time is intended to make a political point, adding that the Ontario legislature has long tried to restrict wearing any clothing or item attempting to make an overtly political statement. A keffiyeh

  • Oil price eases as Iran downplays attack

    Reports of a retaliatory strike by Israel raise commodity prices and fears over inflation.

  • $5 Million in Retirement Savings: Here’s How Much You Could Withdraw Per Year

    If you're heading into retirement with a $5 million nest egg, congratulations. Northwestern Mutual's 2024 Planning and Progress Study found that the average American believes they'll need $1.46...

  • Europe wants 2 things from China. It may not get far on either of them.

    BEIJING (AP) — Europe wants two things from China: First, a shift in its relatively pro-Russia position on the war in Ukraine. Second, a reduction in the trade imbalance — Chinese goods exports to the EU exceeded its imports from the 27-nation bloc by 291 billion euros ($310 billion) last year. It's not clear if it will get very far on either front. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz became the latest European leader to leave China with promises to talk but little more. The Chinese statements on his

  • Profs call Ford government bill 'political inference' on campus

    Some Ontario academics are waging a campaign against new legislation from Premier Doug Ford's government that they say would pave the way for political interference on campus. Bill 166, called the Strengthening Accountability and Student Supports Act, would give the minister of colleges and universities sweeping powers over campus anti-racism and mental health policies.While the government says the intent of the legislation is to ensure safety and support for post-secondary students, a growing g

  • Nanny shocks internet with texts she’s received from parents

    ‘I was floored,’ nanny says

  • Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton can be disciplined for suit to overturn 2020 election, court says

    AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas appeals court has ruled that Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton can face discipline from the state bar association over his failed effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election. A disciplinary committee of the State Bar of Texas accused Paxton in 2022 of making false claims of fraud in a lawsuit that questioned President Joe Biden's victory. On Thursday, a three-judge panel of the 5th District Court of Appeals said Paxton can be sanctioned by the committee be

  • 7 in 10 Pre-Retiree Investors Say Retirement at 65 Not Achievable — 3 Ways To Defy the Odds

    The silver tsunami is here. Indeed, more than 4.1 million Americans will turn 65 each year through 2027, which amounts to more than 11,200 Americans retiring every day, according to an Alliance for...

  • Tech industry warns budget's capital gains proposals could cause 'irreparable harm'

    TORONTO — The federal budget is being met with disdain from Canada's innovation industry, including tech darling Shopify, which called the capital gains measures in the fiscal plan a potential cause of "irreparable harm." The sector is disappointed that the Liberal government's budget tabled Tuesday includes a proposed increase to the proportion of capital gain earnings on which businesses pay income tax, to two-thirds from one half. The hike would also be applied to individuals for capital gain

  • US House advances $95 billion Ukraine-Israel package toward Saturday vote

    The U.S. House of Representatives advanced a $95 billion legislative package on Friday providing aid to Ukraine, Israel and the Indo-Pacific in a broad bipartisan vote, overcoming hardline Republican opposition that had held it up for months. Friday's procedural vote, which passed 316-94 with more support from Democrats than the Republicans who hold a narrow majority, advanced a package similar to a measure that passed the Democratic-majority Senate in February. Democratic President Joe Biden, Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, top Senate Republican Mitch McConnell and top House Democrat Hakeem Jeffries had been pushing for a House vote since then.