Sacramento is hiring for these open city jobs with employee benefits. What do they pay?

If you’re looking for full-time work with benefits, the city of Sacramento is looking to hire workers for multiple positions.

Positions are available across a variety of departments, including cultural services, utilities, animal services and community development.

Employee “benefits include employee orientations, insurance enrollment and changes, flexible spending accounts, deferred compensation and retirement transition,” according to the city website.

Here are some open job positions on the city’s website, as of Friday, April 19:

Administrative Analyst | Permanent, full-time

Department: Community Development

Division: Building

Salary: $78,883 to $103,501 annually

The administrative analyst will oversee naming streets and assigning addresses for land and buildings across the city. Tasks include performing research, processing address requests and assigning addresses.

This position is eligible for remote work with a supervisor’s approval, according to the city website. However, the applicant must live within the Sacramento region to quickly report to Sacramento-based worksites when given short notice.

The application closes on May 3.

Administrative Technician | Permanent, full-time

Department: Utilities

Division: Office of the Director

Salary: $60,448 to $79,313 annually

The administrative technician will collaborate with the department’s administrative analyst to assist with the department’s safety program. Tasks related to this job include monitoring safety training, organizing meeting agendas and managing vendor billing records.

This position is eligible for remote work with a supervisor’s approval. However, the applicant must live within the Sacramento region, according to the city website.

The application closes on May 3.

Animal Care Technician | Permanent, full-time

Department: Community Development

Division: Animal Services

Salary: $43,280 to $60,899 annually

The animal care technician is responsible for processing animal intakes and outtakes, providing care, evaluating behavior, training volunteers and offering adoption counseling.

The application is open until the position is filled.

Animal Control Officer I | Permanent, full-time

Department: Community Development

Division: Animal Services

Salary: $50,168 to $70,591 annually

The animal control officer will oversee a range of responsibilities regarding animal-related activities throughout the city. This includes patrolling areas, enforcing animal-related rules, issuing warnings and ensuring public safety and animal well-being.

To be considered for this position, candidates must pass a background check, which includes screening for job-related convictions, fingerprinting, a polygraph test, credit check and a review of drug use history.

The application is open until the position is filled.

Art Museum Registrar | Permanent, full-time

Department: Convention and Cultural Services

Salary: $53,845 to $75,766 annually

The art museum registrar is responsible for providing the safekeeping and management of the art collections at the Crocker Art Museum.

Tasks related to this position include maintaining inventory, supervising art collections and managing the process of crating, shipping and insuring art works entering and leaving the museum.

The application closes on May 9.

Parking Lot Attendant | Permanent, full-time and limited-term, part-time

Department: Public Works

Division: Parking

Salary: $38,271 to $53,851 annually

The parking lot attendant will work in city-owned garages. Tasks for this position include providing customer service to the public, handling cash transactions and directing traffic within the garages.

The application is open until the position is filled.

Assistant Director | Permanent, full-time

Department: Community Development

Division: Administration

Salary: $138,117 to $181,222 annually

The assistant director helps the department’s lead director by managing and directing daily operations, including administrative tasks, working with division managers and coordinating activities with other departments.

This position is eligible for remote work with a supervisor’s approval, according to the city website. However, the applicant must live within the Sacramento region to quickly report to Sacramento-based worksites when given short notice.

The application closes on May 10.

Equipment Mechanic I | Permanent, full-time

Department: Public Works

Division: Fleet

Salary: $58,452 to $82,248 annually

The equipment mechanic needs a skilled expertise to carry out mechanical repair and maintenance tasks for gasoline and diesel-driven equipment.

The application is open until the position is filled.

Parking Enforcement Officer | Permanent, full-time

Department: Public Works

Division: Parking

Salary: $44,638 to $62,810 annually

The parking enforcement officer position involves a combination of office, investigative and field work to enforce parking-related codes, laws and regulations.

Some tasks include issuing parking citations, responding to complaints and addressing inquiries.

The application is open until the position is filled.

Dispatcher II | Permanent, full-time

Department: Police

Salary: $71,135 to $86,465 annually

To be considered for this position, applicants must pass the Dispatcher CritiCall examination.

The dispatcher II is responsible for receiving incoming calls and dispatching police units as necessary. Tasks also include writing daily progress reports when training others and testing equipment.

This position requires a “thorough background investigation,” including a criminal history check, fingerprinting, polygraph test, psychological test, credit check and a drug use history, according to the city website.

The application closes on April 30.

