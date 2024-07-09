Sacramento homicide detectives investigate shooting that killed woman in Northgate neighborhood

Homicide detectives were investigating the death of a woman found with a gunshot wound Monday in a residential area in Sacramento’s Northgate neighborhood.

The investigation began about 10 a.m., when officers were called to the 3100 block of Northstead Drive for a medical aid call, the Sacramento Police Department announced Monday evening in a news release.

Officers arrived at the scene and found the woman with at least one gunshot wound, police said. Medics pronounced her dead at the scene. The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office will release her name after her family has been notified.

Homicide detectives and crime scene investigators took over the fatal shooing investigation. Police said the investigators will collect any evidence found at the scene and interview any witnesses found in the area.

Police said the circumstances surrounding the deadly shooting remained under investigation, no arrests had been made and there was no suspect information to release at the time.

Investigators encouraged any witnesses with information about this fatal shooting to call the Police Department at 916-808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357.