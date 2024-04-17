Sacramento Kings Keegan Murray outscores Warriors stars in first half. Here’s his point total

An unlikely Sacramento Kings player has propelled the team to a 54 to 50 first half lead in its elimination game against the Golden State Warriors.

Small forward Keegan Murray led all players with 16 points, outscoring the Warriors big three of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green who scored a total of 14 points. The next two highest scoring Kings players in the first half are De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis, with 10 points each. Guard Keon Ellis has chipped in seven points.

Stanley Van Gundy, a television commentator for the NBA on TNT, said the answer behind the Kings’ first half lead was “Murray, at least so far.”

Murray already has more points than his season average of 15. He also added four rebounds and one steal. Fourteen of his points came in the first quarter, with a flurry of three pointers.

“This guy can shoot that thing as they say,” said Charles Barkley, a TNT broadcaster and NBA Hall of Famer, on the broadcast’s halftime show.