Sacramento police investigate gunfire in Oak Park neighborhood: 3 hospitalized

Cathie Anderson
·1 min read

Two men and a youth landed in area hospitals Saturday after gunshots were reported in the Oak Park neighborhood, said Officer Cody Tapley, a spokesman for the Sacramento Police Department.

“This is still an active investigation, and our investigators are currently working to determine the involvement of all three individuals and if they are all connected to this shooting,” Tapley said.

Officers went to the 3000 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard at 1:07 p.m. after receiving reports of gunfire, Tapley said, and they found a juvenile male there suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

He said that police officers later discovered that two adult males also had been shot around the same time.

“During the investigation, officers located two male adults at an area hospital,” Tapley said. “Both had at least one non-life-threatening gunshot wound.”

It appears that they either drove themselves to the hospital or someone else drove them, Tapley said.

Bullets also struck a nearby building, Tapley said. The 3000 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard is near the intersection with Broadway.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Man insults judge who sentenced him to 12 years in prison for attacking police during Capitol riot

    WASHINGTON (AP) — A New Jersey electrician who repeatedly attacked police officers during the Jan. 6, 2021, siege at the U.S. Capitol was sentenced on Friday to 12 years in prison by a judge who called him “a menace to our society.” Christopher Joseph Quaglin argued with and insulted U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden before and after the judge handed him one of the longest prison sentences among hundreds of Capitol riot cases. “You're Trump's worst mistake of 2016,” Quaglin told McFadden, who

  • CNN’s Kaitlan Collins calls out Trump for claim about trial judge: ‘That’s not true’

    CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins called out former President Trump during the opening of her Friday show for a claim that Judge Juan Merchan, who is presiding over his hush-money trial, is blocking him from bringing in an election expert to testify. “In one post, tonight, he’s ranting that the judge blocked him from having an…

  • Mom catches sex offender filming her teenage daughter in a Target. But cops won’t do anything about it

    Police said they could not take action because the man was not doing ‘anything illegal’

  • 'Road rage' driver who threatened female motorist told to take anger management course

    A driver who shouted and swore at a lone female motorist has avoided being sent to prison - but has been ordered to complete an anger management course as part of his sentence. Peter Abbott, 60, was convicted of using threatening abusive or insulting words or behaviour against Samantha Isaacs during the incident outside a Tesco petrol station in Bournemouth, Dorset, on 25 August last year. After the trial at Poole Magistrates' Court, the judge sentenced him to a 12-week prison sentence suspended for 18 months and disqualified him from driving for 18 months.

  • Some Victims of Ind. Serial Killer Are ID'd, But Officials Face Stiff Challenge: 10,000 Bone Fragments in His Yard

    Authorities believe Herb Baumeister — who they say lived a double life — picked up men at gay bars while his family was on vacation, then murdered them at his home

  • Passenger assaulted flight attendant who helped nurse try to give him Narcan, feds say

    The bloody and chaotic scene unfolded on a flight to Alaska, feds say.

  • Man convicted of murder in death of Washington state police officer shot by deputy

    VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — A Washington state man was found guilty of murder Friday for his role in the 2022 death of a police officer who was mistakenly shot by a sheriff's deputy. A Clark County jury convicted Julio Segura of Yakima on counts of first-degree murder, second-degree murder, robbery, possession of a stolen vehicle and eluding police, all in connection with the death of Vancouver police officer Donald Sahota, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported. He was acquitted of other charges inclu

  • Man accused of stomping on gosling facing animal cruelty charge

    A 68-year-old Ottawa man has been charged after allegedly stomping on a newly hatched gosling outside a strip mall in Kanata earlier this week.Ottawa police said they responded to an animal cruelty call near Hazeldean Mall around 9:20 a.m. Wednesday, the morning following the incident"It appears that Canada Geese laid eggs in this area, and on May 21st, a suspect stomped on one of the hatched babies," police said on the social media platform X.On Friday, police said the man has been charged with

  • Passenger involved in fatal 401 crash faces robbery charges

    The passenger who was riding in a cargo van involved in a deadly wrong-way crash on Highway 401 east of Toronto last month has been charged in connection with a robbery linked to the incident, according to court documents. Newly-obtained Oshawa court records show Manpreet Gill is facing 12 criminal charges stemming from the day of the crash, including one count of allegedly robbing an LCBO. He has not been charged in relation to the collision, which killed four people, including an infant, and c

  • No jail time for man who assaulted teenager outside Mary Brown's

    A judge has given John Canning a suspended sentence with a year's probation for assault following an altercation with three young women outside a Mary's Diner restaurant in St. John's in 2022. (Peter Cowan/CBC)A St. John's man who pleaded guilty to slapping a teenage girl outside a fast food restaurant will not serve jail time.John Canning was charged with assault after getting into a fight with three Mary Brown's workers outside the Mary's Diner restaurant on Torbay Road in May 2022.He pleaded

  • Venice canals attack victim reportedly removed from life support

    A victim of recent attacks in the Venice canals was removed from life support, according to a KTLA-TV report and an online fundraising page for the woman.

  • How will the Trump hush money trial end?

    Previewing the upcoming closing arguments, former prosecutor Elie Honig posits, “Michael Cohen’s not even the star witness in this case. The star witness in this case are the documents.” But Defense Attorney William J. Brennan counters, “You have two lawyers on that jury. They’re not going to just do a knee-jerk. So I think there’s a strong likelihood of a of a mistrial through a hung jury.”

  • Family 'suffering' as search continues for 2 men presumed drowned at Sandpoint Beach

    Yogesh Bajgai, 26, one of two men who disappeared in the water west of Sandpoint Beach on Thursday, is a hard-working breadwinner for his family, his uncle told CBC News. Chuda Bajgai, who identified Bajgai as his nephew, was at the beach on Friday, where the search continues. "He is young, hardworking, supporting his family by working in a factory," Bajgai said of his nephew, "It's devastating news for all of us family members and relatives." Bajgai explained that Yogesh's mother is not in good

  • Three missionaries, including American couple, killed by gang in Haiti

    Three missionaries, including a married couple from the US, were killed in Haiti’s capital, Port-au-Prince, on Thursday evening.

  • Police search Gilgo Beach serial killing suspect's home on Long Island for 5th straight day

    MASSAPEQUA PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Investigators in the New York City suburbs continue to scour the home of a Manhattan architect charged in a string of slayings known as the Gilgo Beach killings.

  • 'Crime of vengeance': Saskatchewan RCMP say witnesses key to solving brutal slaying

    Mounties suspected Tiki Laverdiere was dead before her burned, bludgeoned body was found wrapped in a carpet under rocks in a Saskatchewan pond in the summer of 2019.

  • Manitoba RCMP shoot and kill man who was allegedly assaulting a woman

    LA BROQUERIE, Man. — RCMP have shot and killed a man in southern Manitoba. Police say officers were patrolling a highway near the francophone community of La Broquerie, when they saw a stopped vehicle and a man standing by the driver-side door. They say the man was reaching in the vehicle and assaulting a woman while holding an edged weapon. RCMP say officers ordered the man to step away and drop the weapon, but he began to approach the officers and one fired a gun. The 51-year-old man from the

  • Rapper Sean Kingston and his mother stole more than $1 million through fraud, authorities say

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Rapper and singer Sean Kingston and his mother committed more than a million dollars in fraud in recent months, stealing money, jewelry, a Cadillac Escalade and furniture, documents released Friday allege.

  • Nicki Minaj Is Released Hours After Recording Her Arrest in Amsterdam for Allegedly ‘Carrying Drugs’

    The rapper was on her way to Manchester, England, for the next show of her Pink Friday 2 World Tour when she filmed the incident

  • This quiet British island was once the site of Nazi atrocities. A new inquiry reveals its truths

    Alderney, a quiet British island in the English Channel known for its outstanding natural beauty, was once the site of the only Nazi camps on British soil – and a hell on Earth for its thousands of inmates.