Sacramento police investigate gunfire in Oak Park neighborhood: 3 hospitalized

Two men and a youth landed in area hospitals Saturday after gunshots were reported in the Oak Park neighborhood, said Officer Cody Tapley, a spokesman for the Sacramento Police Department.

“This is still an active investigation, and our investigators are currently working to determine the involvement of all three individuals and if they are all connected to this shooting,” Tapley said.

Officers went to the 3000 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard at 1:07 p.m. after receiving reports of gunfire, Tapley said, and they found a juvenile male there suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

He said that police officers later discovered that two adult males also had been shot around the same time.

“During the investigation, officers located two male adults at an area hospital,” Tapley said. “Both had at least one non-life-threatening gunshot wound.”

It appears that they either drove themselves to the hospital or someone else drove them, Tapley said.

Bullets also struck a nearby building, Tapley said. The 3000 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard is near the intersection with Broadway.