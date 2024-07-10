Safety upgrade for busy Grimsby junction

Work to improve safety at a busy junction in Grimsby is due to start.

The scheme includes installing push-button pedestrian crossing zones, along with a an island to allow for staggered crossing.

Officials said the upgrades would vastly improve safety for pedestrians.

Work at the Bargate junction is due to take place over the summer holidays, officials said.

'Increasing number of faults'

All traffic signals at the junction would also be replaced, a North East Lincolnshire Council spokesperson said.

"The current signals have reached the end of their serviceable life – they are 37-years-old... and there are an increasing number of faults reported and replacement parts are no longer available," they added.

Temporary traffic lights will be in operation, but road closures will only be needed for resurfacing work towards the end of the scheme.

The work is due to be completed in the autumn.

Repairs will also be completed on nearby Deansgate Bridge, the authority added.

