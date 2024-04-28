Sailing club crowdfunds to restore clubhouse

A sailing club has launched a crowdfunding campaign to save its seafront clubhouse.

Members of Newhaven and Seaford Sailing Club in East Sussex are trying to raise £20,000 to repair the building, which includes a cafe.

It had to close in November 2023 when the steel frame became structurally unsafe following years of exposure to the elements.

The club already has most of the £205,000 needed to carry out the work, but has appealed to the community to help raise the remaining £20,000.

"It's become a real hub for the community," said club member Heidi Attwood.

"[Over] these last couple of years there have been so many people using the club, so its not just for us as sailors, it's also for everyone else in the community. It's a shame the building's out of action at the moment."

The plans include improved disabled access.

Half a century of exposure to the elements has taken their toll on the building [Newhaven and Seaford Sailing Club]

Another member, Zoe McCaig, said: "It's really important that we do save the clubhouse.

"Then it's safe for at least the foreseeable future, and for everyone in Seaford and the surrounding areas to use."

