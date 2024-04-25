Sainsbury's shoppers left without deliveries as chain hit with technical issue again

Lydia Chantler-Hicks
·1 min read
(PA Wire)
(PA Wire)

Sainsbury’s shoppers have faced disruption to online orders on Thursday morning following a fresh “technical issue” at the supermarket chain.

Hundreds of frustrated customers reported issues on social media, with many complaining orders had not turned up when they were expected to, and they had not received the usual email receipts.

Sainsbury’s, the UK’s second largest supermarket chain, said the issue affected a small number of customers and was resolved by around 10.15am.

One customer, named Nathan Tower, wrote on X on Thursday morning: “My delivery is due, they haven't taken my money, they haven't contacted me, the phone lines aren't working, it just cuts me off!”

Another, named Christine James, wrote at 9.30am: “Sainsbury’s you seem to be having issues. No delivery, no contact, unable to get through on phone lines. Is my order likely to materialize today or not? Should have been here between 8 and 9am. Can't sit here twiddling my thumbs any longer.”

A Sainsbury’s spokesperson said: “A small technical issue affected some groceries online orders this morning.

“We have contacted these customers directly to apologise for the inconvenience.”

The incident comes just over a month after technical issues at Sainsbury’s, caused by an overnight software update, left customers unable to make contactless payments and the chain unable to fulfil the “vast majority” of online deliveries.

Thursday’s fresh problem came as the retailer said it expects to deliver “strong” profit growth over the year ahead on the back of surging food sales.

