Salma Hayek Says Her Family Won't Let Her Take Swimsuit Photos in 'Peace': See the Hilariously Sexy Pics

Salma Hayek can't get a moment of peace as she tries to take some bikini photos.

On Monday, April 15, the actress, 57, shared several photos to Instagram of her attempts to pose in her swimsuit as she gets out of a pool — only to be foiled by her family spraying water from a hose in her face as she climbs up the ladder.

"When your family won’t let you take a bikini ріс in peace 🥲🚿🤣," she wrote jokingly in the caption, alongside a Spanish translation of the post.

For someone who shares lots of beachy swimsuit photos on social media, Hayek is often candid about what goes into her Instagram pictures.

Last month, she shared that one photo of her stylish bikini look was taken by her 16-year-old daughter, Valentina.



"It always helps to have a photographer in the family," Hayek wrote in the caption, crediting the teen by writing, "📸 Valentina Pinault."

The Eternals actress also gave fans a look into one of her many makeup routines on social media in February, sharing an Instagram Reel that featured her at-home makeup and hair routine.

“We don’t gatekeep hair tips here,” Hayek wrote on Instagram with a video of her DIY trick for concealing gray hair.

“Look at all this white hair,” Hayek begins the clip as she runs her fingers through her hair to show her grays. "What is the secret? How can you cover it sometimes without having to dye it?"



Hayek then shares her at-home hack. “So, when I am on my own, I just put mascara! Just go like this,” she says as she demonstrates swiping the wand through her hairline, "and all the little rebellious ones that stick up, they not only go black but they stay flat."

Hayek has been refreshingly candid about her perspective on beauty over the years.

In 2020, she posed for PEOPLE’s Beautiful Issue without makeup and opened up about having previously “criticize[d] myself so much.”

“When I look at pictures of me in my 30s or in my 40s, I see myself more beautiful than I saw myself at the time,” she said. “Now when I look in the mirror and there are things that I don’t see, I think about how much I’m going to like me in 10 years.”



