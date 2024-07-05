Sam Neill gives cancer update
The Jurassic Park star first revealed last year that he was fighting stage three blood cancer. Despite the tragic outlook, Neill has remained optimistic in his latest update. The actor and wine-maker said he feels "great to be alive" after undergoing gruelling treatment while filming his TV mini-series The Twelve. He told The Herald Sun that the treatment was, however, having a big impact on his ability to live his life. He explained of his treatment schedule, “It's just meant that every second week it was a case of forget about the weekend because that would be a bit grim…”