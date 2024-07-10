Sam Rubin's Cause of Death Revealed Nearly 2 Months After Entertainment Reporter Died at 64

Rubin died from "ischemic heart disease due to atherosclerotic coronary artery disease," per the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner

Phillip Faraone/WireImage Sam Rubin attends the Creative Coalition's Annual Television Humanitarian Awards Gala 2019

Sam Rubin's official cause of death has been revealed.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner announced on Tuesday, July 9, that the longtime entertainment reporter died from "ischemic heart disease due to atherosclerotic coronary artery disease (lethal heartbeat due to lack of blood and oxygen flowing to the heart)."

Rubin died on May 10 while in a local hospital. Earlier that morning, he was experiencing stomach pain and was advised by his doctor to call 911. He died in an emergency room later that morning. The medical examiner's office confirmed that "the manner of death is natural."

The findings were also shared by KTLA, the news station where Rubin worked for over three decades.

Michael Bezjian/WireImage Sam Rubin at Critics' Choice Real TV Awards in 2019

Related: Sam Rubin, Longtime KTLA Entertainment Reporter, Dead at 64: 'Morning News Will Never Be the Same'

The outlet was the first to announce his death during a live broadcast and a statement on X, formerly Twitter, on May 10.

"KTLA 5 is profoundly saddened to report the death of Sam Rubin," the statement read.

"Sam was a giant in the local news industry and the entertainment world, and a fixture of Los Angeles morning television for decades. His laugh, charm and caring personality touched all who knew him. Sam was a loving husband and father: the roles he cherished the most. Our thoughts are with Sam’s family during this difficult time," the statement continued.

KTLA 5 is profoundly saddened to report the death of Sam Rubin. Sam was a giant in the local news industry and the entertainment world, and a fixture of Los Angeles morning television for decades. His laugh, charm and caring personality touched all who knew him. Sam was a loving… pic.twitter.com/eG0tQswBSH — KTLA (@KTLA) May 10, 2024

Related: Son Pays Emotional Tribute to TV Anchor Dad On Air Just Days After His Death: 'So Lost Without You'

Rubin's longtime manager, Jamie Gruttemeyer, also confirmed the news in a statement to PEOPLE in May.

"Morning news will never be the same. I think we all feel that losing Sam is like losing a close family friend... Someone who could always lift your spirits, someone who was welcome in your home, and always showed up with a smile on his face. Sam will be forever missed," Gruttemeyer said.



Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for The Recording Academy Sam Rubin attends the GRAMMY Gift Lounge during the 65th GRAMMY Awards

He is survived by his wife, Leslie, and their four children, including his teenage son, Colby, who shared a touching tribute on-air days after his father's death.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I love you so much. On the day you died, I hope you heard me say that. You were the kindest soul. You were the light in every room. I can’t imagine my life without you," he said. "You were part of my everything."



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.