Samuel L. Jackson On Why He Loves Working With Quentin Tarantino

Samuel L. Jackson is revealing why he loves working with Quentin Tarantino.

Amid the Pulp Fiction 30th Anniversary celebration, Jackson opened up about why he likes being part of Tarantino’s films.

“Tarantino films are very different in that, yes, they are character-driven,” Jackson told AP on April 18. “So when you read a Tarantino script, you all of a sudden find yourself knowing you’re going to have a lot to say about who you are and how you feel about things rather than reading five pages of, ‘OK, drive fast, look this way, the car is going over a curb.'”

He continued, “So there are a lot of more things that you have to embody as a character and bring with you to do it. The fact that I spent years and years in theater helped me a lot to embrace what Quentin does. And he appreciates it in another way because he knows that I’m used to giving speeches, and I like it.”

While celebrating the 30th anniversary of “Pulp Fiction,” Samuel L. Jackson shared one of the reasons he loves working with Quentin Tarantino. pic.twitter.com/QzjcC0hBfD — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) April 19, 2024

After working in Tarantino’s Pulp Fiction, Jackson went on to appear in films like Jackie Brown, Kill Bill, Inglorious Basterds, Django Unchained and The Hateful Eight. Jackson also appeared in True Romance, a film directed by Tony Scott in 1993 and written by Tarantino.

This week, Deadline reported that Tarantino had dropped The Movie Critic as his final film. Brad Pitt was set to star in the film, and production was projected to start this year. Back in May 2023, Tarantino teased the movie saying it would be set in California and revolve around “a guy who really lived but was never really famous, and he used to write movie reviews for a porno rag.”

