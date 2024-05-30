Sandra Oh Says She'd 'Of Course' Make Another “Princess Diaries” Movie: 'That Would Be Hilarious' (Exclusive)

Oh's comments to PEOPLE come after recently reprising her role as Vice Principal Geraldine Gupta on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show'

Jamie McCarthy/Getty; Disney From Left: Sandra Oh on April 14, 2024; and in The Princess Diaries (2001)

Sandra Oh would be happy to make another return to Genovia!

In an exclusive chat with PEOPLE for her hit film, Quiz Lady, costarring Awkwafina, the actress excitedly said she'd "of course" reprise her Princess Diaries role as Vice Principal Geraldine Gupta — should the opportunity present itself in the future.

"Yeah, that would be hilarious. Are you kidding? Sure. Yeah," says Oh, 52.

Remembering her time working with late director Garry Marshall on the 2001 comedy, Oh tells PEOPLE that his "only direction" to her, which she will "always remember," was to "go make funny."

"And I really understood what he was saying by that," she explains. "He just let me do whatever, really, I wanted, and that experience I'm really, really grateful for."



Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Oh's comments about The Princess Diaries franchise comes after she reprised her role on the April 30th episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, introducing guest Anne Hathaway, who played Princess Mia Thermopolis in the original film and its 2004 follow-up The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement. (Oh did not appear in the sequel.)

The Sympathizer actress recreated what is arguably her own most famous scene in The Princess Diaries, when she picks up the phone while seated at a desk and speaks quickly into the receiver. "Mm-hmm. Mm-hmm. Mm-hmm," she says into the phone, before hanging up and telling the room, "The queen is coming."

And while the royal in question in the movie is Clarisse Renaldi (Julie Andrews), on the show, Oh's words prompted the introduction of Hathaway, 41, who emerged onto the stage in a bright-yellow pantsuit and sporting her dazzling smile.

AJ Pics / Alamy Stock Photo Anne Hathaway in The Princess Diaries (2001)

Related: Anne Hathaway Says Development on Third Princess Diaries Movie Is 'in a Good Place'

Oh says that people come up to her with her famous line from the original movie all the time, but it didn't start happening until about 10 years ago — and took her by surprise.

"I'm walking down the street in Chicago, and this young man — maybe in his mid-20s, white, young guy — walks past me, runs back and just [quotes] that at me," she tells PEOPLE. "And I'm just like, this is usually not my demographic."

Once the fan explained that he and his sister used to quote that scene to each other "all the time," Oh, who is currently starring in the Off-Broadway production of The Welkin, says it really touched her.

"I love it. I do. I really love it," she says. "You never know the things that will resonate. And Vice Principal Gupta is just taking herself so seriously there that it's quite funny. So I'm glad."

The PEOPLE Puzzler crossword is here! How quickly can you solve it? Play now!

Quiz Lady is now streaming on Hulu.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.