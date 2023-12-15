When is Santa Claus comin’ to Centre County? See times and routes for firetruck tours

A trusty source from the North Pole has informed the Centre Daily Times that Santa Claus is returning to Centre County in the coming days. Although Christmas is fast approaching, there’s still time to see Santa and his helpers as they drive through your neighborhood aboard a firetruck.

Several local fire companies canceled their tours with Santa in 2022 due to frigid temperatures. This year, many stations are once again planning to team up with the Christmas icon and visit children and children at heart in Centre County.

Here’s a look at when you can expect Santa Claus to visit your neck of the woods this month.

Port Matilda Fire Company 15

Santa will leave the Port Matilda Fire Co. 15 station at 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 16, and make stops at the mobile home park on South Eagle Valley Road before visiting Julian and Port Matilda. Following a lunch break between about 10 a.m. and noon, Santa’s route will continue through Sawmill Road, Houtz Lane, Smith Road and Orchard Creek, finishing at about 2:30 p.m.

Millheim Fire Company 1

Though Millheim Fire Company has not shared a map of its route, it is expected to help Santa tour the lower end of Penns Valley starting at 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 16. According to the company’s Facebook page, Santa will hand out treats to those watching along the way.

Boalsburg Fire Company

Boalsburg Fire Company will escort Santa throughout Bellefonte starting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 19, the department wrote on Facebook. He and Boalsburg’s fire officials will ride throughout “Boalsburg and beyond” before finishing up around 8:30 p.m.

Philipsburg Fire Department

The Hope and Reliance fire companies are teaming up to help Santa tour the Philipsburg area starting at 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 22. Routes will bring Santa and his helpers through the Philipsburg and Chester Hill boroughs, plus north and south Philipsburg in Rush Township, the Pleasant Hill and Gearhartville areas of Decatur Township and the West Decatur area of Boggs Township, Hope Fire Company said on Facebook. Santa is expected to make a few designated stops along the way to give those who don’t live along the route a chance to get their Christmas wishes in on time.

Bellefonte Fire Dept.

Santa, his elves and plenty of firetrucks will leave the Undine Fire Company station at about 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 23, before making their way through downtown Bellefonte. Bellefonte Fire Department expects Santa and his crew to tour the Parkview Boulevard area between 4:30 and 5:30 p.m., the Wiltshire Drive area between 6 and 6:30 p.m. and the Linn and Curtin streets area from about 6:40 to 7:30 p.m.

Santa’s tour of the Bellefonte area will include a stop through Halfmoon Street between roughly 8:15 and 8:30 p.m., followed by the Amberleigh neighborhood from about 8:40 to 9:15 p.m.

Alpha Fire Company

Alpha Fire Company has not yet released its updated times or routes for this year’s Santa Run, but those in the State College area can expect Santa to begin his tour on Christmas Eve, a station official said over the phone. Check Alpha Fire Company’s Facebook page and website for updates as the date gets closer.

This list of Centre County’s Santa Runs in 2023 is not exhaustive. If you know of another fire company helping Santa tour Centre County this holiday season, please email mdisanto@centredaily.com to have it added to our list.