Sarah Ferguson Leads Tributes to Queen Elizabeth on Monarch’s Second Posthumous Birthday

The Duchess of York marked the posthumous birthday of the history-making monarch, who died in September 2022

Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool/Getty Images Queen Elizabeth appears at Trooping the Colour on June 2, 2022

Sarah Ferguson is among many honoring Queen Elizabeth on what would have been her 98th birthday.

The Duchess of York, 64 — who was previously married to the late monarch's son, Prince Andrew, with whom she shares two daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, 34, — posted her tribute alongside a photograph of the Queen at her Platinum Jubilee celebrations in 2022.

"Today we are remembering Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II" she began her mesage, before noting that it would have been the late monarch's birthday.

"Thank you for all that you have taught us, for being a steadfast leader and dear friend. You are sorely missed," she concluded the post's caption.

Fergie's tribute to the Queen came amid many organizations honoring the late monarch on her birthday, including the official Instagram account for London's Westminster Abbey — where the many significant moments in the Queen's life, including her coronation in 1952, were held, as well as being the location of her state funeral in 2022.



"Remembering Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, who was born #onthisday in 1926.'The souls of the righteous are in the hand of God,' " the organization wrote alongside an image of the Queen in attendance at the royal church.

Ascot Racecourse, where Royal Ascot is famously held each year, shared footage on X (formerly Twitter) of the Queen's horse Estimate famously winning the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot in 2013, an event which marked the first time a reigning monarch had won the race in 207 years,

"Today, in honour of what would have been Queen Elizabeth II's birthday, we look back with delight on Estimate's captivating Gold Cup win at #RoyalAscot. Pure jubilation," the post read.

Queen Elizabeth died on Sept. 8, 2022, at age 96. Her cause of death was listed as old age, according to a document published by the National Records of Scotland.

To mark the history-making monarch's first posthumous birthday last year, Prince William and Kate Middleton shared a never-before-seen photo of the Queen surrounded by some of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The Prince and Princess of Wales' three children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis — appeared in the image along with Zara and Mike Tindall's three children — Mia, Lena and Lucas. Meanwhile, Peter Phillips' two daughters, Savannah and Isla, smiled for the portrait.

Two of Queen Elizabeth's grandchildren were also pictured. Prince Edward and his wife Sophie's son, James, and daughter, Lady Louise Windsor, stood at the back of the picture.

The image of Queen Elizabeth was taken by Princess Kate during a family trip to Balmoral in 2022, the royal residence in Scotland where the monarch traditionally spent her summer months and where she died.

The British royal family's official social media accounts also marked Queen Elizabeth's birthday last year by sharing a photo of the monarch.

"Today, we remember the incredible life and legacy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, on what would have been her 97th birthday," they captioned the post. "When Her Majesty was born in April 1926, Princess Elizabeth and her family did not expect that she would one day become Queen. Following the abdication of her uncle King Edward VIII in 1936, her father acceded to the throne."

They continued, "When King George VI died in February 1952, Princess Elizabeth became Queen Elizabeth II when she was just 25. Her Majesty went on to be Britain’s longest reigning Monarch - the only one in history to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee."



