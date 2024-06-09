Sarah Ferguson Wore A Glitzy Tribute To Her Daughter Princess Eugenie

Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, is back on the events scene and looking as glamorous as ever. Ferguson, who her daughter Princess Beatrice recently shared is "all clear" following a malignant melanoma skin cancer diagnosis, made an appearance at the Knights of Charity gala at the Cannes Film Festival this week.

For the gala, Ferguson wore a glittering Vivienna Lorikeet gown that featured transparent shoulders and a beaded fringe bodice. The emerald green shade that has become something of a signature of hers over the years. She recently turned to the color when she joined her ex-husband, Prince Andrew, his sister, Princess Anne, and Anne's husband, Timothy Laurence, for Easter services in Windsor, and even opted for the color for the wedding of her youngest daughter, Princess Eugenie, in 2018.

Action Press/Shutterstock

Perhaps the colorful connection was the inspiration for another sartorial homage she paid to Eugenie in her gala look. Along with simple gold hoops, Ferguson donned a wrist stack, including one bracelet with a particularly sweet meaning. Amongst her gems, Ferguson opted for a sleek gold bracelet studded with jewels to spell out the name 'Eugenie.'

Though Ferguson has not held HRH status since her divorce from Prince Andrew in 1996, she has remained close to the royal family—in fact, she and Andrew continue to live together and even inherited Queen Elizabeth's beloved dogs Sandy and Muick after the monarch's passing in 2022. Like her daughters, Ferguson is not a working royal, but does frequently appear at charitable events. She is also the author of several children's books and romance novels, and even launched a podcast last year. In the summer of 2023, she was diagnosed with breast cancer, and during her treatment it was also discovered that she was suffering from skin cancer. Word from the royal family now indicates she has a clean bill of health.

