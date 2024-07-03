Sarah Jessica Parker and Logan Marshall-Green Hit the Set In New York City, Plus Kate Winslet and More

Stars have been everywhere this week, from Sarah Jessica Parker and Logan Marshall-Green hitting the set of And Just Like That ... in New York City to Kate Winslet attending the Munich Film Festival. Over in England, Sophie Turner attended a polo match while Tom Hiddleston went for an early morning run in London.

Here, the best photos of celebs out and about this week. Come back tomorrow for more of the latest A-list outings!

Artsy Chic

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Sarah Jessica Parker

Sarah Jessica Parker poses in a pair of paint-splattered overalls on the set of And Just Like That ... in New York City on July 2.

Summer Whites

Andreas Rentz/Getty Kate Winslet

Kate Winslet smiles in an all-white look at the CineMerit Award event during the Munich Film Festival in Germany on July 2.

Playful in the Park

SplashNews Sophie Turner and Peregrine Pearson

Sophie Turner and her boyfriend Peregrine Pearson attend a polo match on his family's West Sussex estate in England on July 2.

Running Man

TheImageDirect.com Tom Hiddleston

Tom Hiddleston goes for an early morning run in London while filming scenes for The Night Manager season 2 on July 2.

Cute with Cats

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Image Logan Marshall-Green

Logan Marshall-Green holds a cat in his arms while on the set of And Just Like That ... in New York City on July 2.

Smile for the Camera

Raymond Hall/GC Images Kylie Cantrall and Malia Baker

Kylie Cantrall and Malia Baker strike a pose outside the Good Morning America studio in New York City on July 2.

Boat Vacay

Mike Djordj / SplashNew Nicole Scherzinger and Thom Evans

Nicole Scherzinger dances on a yacht in Portugal with fiancé Thom Evans while celebrating her birthday on July 1.

Racing Face On

Simon Galloway / LAT Images Brie Larson

Brie Larson is all smiles during the Portland E-Prix I in Oregon on June 29.

Strutting in Shades

TheImageDirect.com Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis

Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis hit the set of Freaky Friday 2 in Los Angeles on July 1.



Hand In Hand

IPA / SplashNews Harvey Keitel and Daphna Kastner

Harvey Keitel and Daphna Kastner hold hands while shopping in Via Monte Napoleone in Milan, Italy, on July 2.

Rain or Shine

Raymond Hall/GC Images Kelly Ripa, Caroline Rhea and Mark Consuelos

Kelly Ripa, Caroline Rhea and Mark Consuelos have a ball during a segment for Live with Kelly and Mark in New York City on July 2.

A Glamorous Exit

CYRIL PECQUENARD/SIPA/Shutterstock Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz

Heidi Klum and husband Tom Kaulitz leave the Hotel Ritz in Paris on July 1 after watching the Paris Pride parade.

Nail Check

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Cardi B

A retro-chic Cardi B attends the Marc Jacobs fall 2024 fashion show in New York City on July 1.

Serving Up Looks

Jeff Spicer/Getty Rebel Wilson

Tennis fan Rebel Wilson beams on day two of Wimbledon in London on July 2.

Music Man

Rebecca Sapp/Getty Common

Common stops by the GRAMMY Museum on July 1 in Los Angeles ahead of his collaboration album with Pete Rock (not pictured).

Royal Duty

Peter Summers/Getty King Charles III

King Charles III kicks off an abbreviated Royal Week schedule with the Ceremony of Keys in Edinburgh, Scotland, on July 2.

Audience Commentary

James Veysey/Shutterstock Dave Grohl and Jordyn Blum

Dave Grohl and his wife Jordyn Blum watch a Wimbledon match from Centre Court's Royal Box in London on July 2.

Meshing Well

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Lourdes Leon

Lourdes Leon dons a revealing look for the Marc Jacobs show in New York City on July 1.

Woman in Black

Gotham/GC Image Nicole Ari Parker

Dressed in black from head-to-toe, Nicole Ari Parker shows off her silhouette at the Marc Jacobs show in New York City on July 1.

Happy to Be Here

Gotham/GC Images Karen Elson

Model Karen Elson is all smiles as she attends the Marc Jacobs show in New York City on July 1.

Hello, Hilton!

Gotham/GC Images Nicky Hilton Rothschild

Fashion designer and socialite Nicky Hilton Rothschild waves to the cameras as she enters the Marc Jacobs show in New York City on July 1

An Eye for Art

Lucy North/PA Images via Getty Princess Beatrice

Princess Beatrice attends French street artist Mr. Brainwash's unveiling event in central London on July 1.

On the Grounds

Karwai Tang/WireImage Simon Le Bon

Duran Duran's Simon Le Bon suits up for day two of Wimbledon in London on July 2.

An Early Morning

Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Chaka Khan

Music legend Chaka Khan talks about her 50-year career on the United Kingdom's This Morning in London on July 2.

Looking Fresh

Gotham/GC Images Emily Ratajkowski

Emily Ratajkowski steps out wearing a produce-patterned dress in New York City on July 1.

Concert Close-Up

Action Press/Shutterstock Alice Cooper

On his Too Close for Comfort tour, Alice Cooper performs in Nuremberg, Germany, on July 1.

He'll Be Back

TheImageDirect.com Arnold Schwarzenegger

Terminator star Arnold Schwarzenegger goes on a brisk stroll in Los Angeles on June 30.

Out of Costume

Splash By Shutterstock/SplashNews Eddie Redmayne

Eddie Redmayne forgoes the elaborate makeup of his Tony-nominated Cabaret role in favor of a casual look in New York City on July 1.

Clown Studies

Zuma/SplashNews David Arquette

At The Bozeum in Elgin, Illinois, David Arquette takes a look at Bozo the Clown memorabilia with the help of "Bozologist" Tom Holbrook on July 1.

Award-Winning Smile

Amy Sussman/Getty J. Bernard Calloway

The Ms. Pat Show's J. Bernard Calloway grins from ear-to-ear on the carpet of the BET Awards in Los Angeles on June 30.

Romancing the Camera

Neil Mockford/GC Images Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello strikes a cute pose while arriving at HMV Oxford St for an album signing for C, XOXO on July 1 in London.

TV Royalty

Tristan Fewings/Getty Golda Rosheuvel and Martins Imhangbe

Bridgerton's Golda Rosheuvel and Martins Imhangbe are ready for Wimbledon as they attend the first day of the championships in London on July 1.

Day at the Courts

GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty David Beckham

David Beckham is spiffy as ever as he sits on center court on the first day of the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club in London on July 1.

All Dressed for the Game

Dave Benett/Getty James Blunt

James Blunt attends Wimbledon as a guest of Emirates on July 1 in London.

Tennis Girlie

Karwai Tang/WireImage Lucy Boynton

Lucy Boynton channels some tennis core fashions at Wimbledon on July 1 in London.

Waving Hello

Neil Mockford/GC Image Jameela Jamil

Jameela Jamil attends day one of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club on July 1 in London.

Playing It Forward

Courtesy Mattel Jennifer Garner

Jennifer Garner is locked into the fun while at the Fourth Annual Play It Forward Global Volunteer Week celebrated at Mattel HQ in El Segundo, California on June 26.



Movie Screener

Cinespia / Kelly Lee Barrett Jack Quaid

A smiling Jack Quaid attends the Cinespia-hosted screening of What Ever Happened to Baby Jane? at Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles.

Posing with the Host

Courtesy of Mercedes-Benz USA Alicia Keys, Andra Day and Ayoni

Andra Day and Ayoni pose with Alicia Keys as she — along with Mercedes-Benz — hosts an experiential culinary event celebrating innovators and creators in L.A. on June 28.

Honoring a Legend

Andy Henderson Mariah Carey

Mariah Carey poses with the cast of MJ the Musical after catching a performance on Broadway.

International Star

IPA / SplashNews Offset

Offset brings the energy while performing live at the San Siro Hippodrome in Milan on July 1.

Priceless Moments

LAFC Xochitl Gomez

Xochitl Gomez and her mom are pictured in a joyful moment as they cheer on the LAFC on June 29 at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles.

Broadway Fan

Bruce Glikas Jojo Siwa

Jojo Siwa is ecstatic while posing with a Playbill for Back to the Future: The Musical after seeing the show in N.Y.C.

Salute to You

Andrew Schwartz / SplashNews Wilson Cruz

Star Trek alumnus Wilson Cruz flashes parade goers the Vulcan peace hand gesture during the annual New York City Pride March on June 30.



Happy Pride!

NDZ/Star Max/GC Images Frankie Grande

Frankie Grande delivers a showstopping performance at the New York City Pride March on June 30.

Thickening the Plot

Jose Perez / SplashNews Cynthia Nixon and Dolly Wells

Cynthia Nixon is pictured filming scenes for And Just Like That... alongside Dolly Wells on July 1 in New York City.

Strolling on the Beach

SplashNews Larsa Pippen

Larsa Pippen shows off her curves in a swimsuit while vacationing in Turks and Caicos.

Hostess with the Mostest

Leon Bennett/Getty Taraji P. Henson

A smiling Taraji P. Henson is caught backstage as she hosts the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 30 in Los Angeles.

Back On Stage

Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Will Smith

Will Smith gives a passionate performance while on stage at the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 30 in Los Angeles.

Bad Girl

Bennett Raglin/Getty Teyana Taylor

Teyana Taylor looks cool while at the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 30 in Los Angeles.

Showstoppers

Leon Bennett/Getty Blac Chyna and Ray J

Blac Chyna and Ray J pose for photographers while at the 2024 BET Awards on June 30 in Los Angeles.

Showing Love

Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty GlorRilla and Megan Thee Stallion

GloRilla and Megan Thee Stallion share a big hug after performing at the BET Awards on June 30 in Los Angeles.

Dapper Dudes

Johnny Nunez/Getty Colman Domingo and Usher

Colman Domingo and Usher are suave while at the 2024 BET Awards on June 30 in Los Angeles.

Sitting Pretty

Johnny Nunez/Getty Andra Day and Tyla

Andra Day and Tyla are pictured at the BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 30 in Los Angeles.

Lookin’ Fly

Bennett Raglin/Getty Jermaine Dupri

Jermaine Dupri attends the 2024 BET Awards in Los Angeles on June 30.

Iced Out

Gilbert Flores/ Billboard via Getty Ice Spice

Ice Spice is glamorous at the 2024 BET Awards on June 30 in Los Angeles.

Mother-Daughter Slay

David Benthal/BFA.com Brooke Shields and Grier Hammond Henchy

Brooke Shields and her daughter Grier Hammond Henchy are sun-kissed at a beach dinner hosted by Linda Wells and Air Mail Look in the Hamptons on June 28.

A Stylish Duo

Kevin Mazur/Getty Elton John and Adam Lambert

Sir Elton John and Adam Lambert attend the grand opening ceremony for the Stonewall National Monument Visitor Center hosted by Pride Live on June 28 in New York City.

Feeling the Music

IPA/SplashNews Keanu Reeves

Keanu Reeves performs with his band Dogstar on July 1 in Torino, Italy.

Pretty Flacko

Gotham/GC Images A$AP Rocky

A$AP Rocky flashes his perfect smile while out and about in New York City on June 30.

Ireland's Finest

Dave Hogan/Hogan Media/Shutterstock Pierce Brosnan

Pierce Brosnan arrives to watch The Kings of Leon at BST Hyde Park in London on June 30.

Girls' Night Out

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Nazanin Mandi and Whitney Port

Nazanin Mandi and Whitney Port attend Bustle B.Happy presented by the All-New 2025 Toyota Camry at Nya Studios on June 29 in Los Angeles.

Lovers' Stroll

SplashNews Tom Kaulitz and Heidi Klum

Tom Kaulitz and Heidi Klum are seen walking hand-in-hand leaving the Hotel Ritz in Paris on June 29.



Happy in Love

Vivien Killilea/Getty Jessica Betts and Niecy Nash-Betts

Jessica Betts and Niecy Nash-Betts share a sweet moment as they attend a Kollin Carter and D'USSE Cognac event on June 29 in Los Angeles.

Out and About

TheImageDirect.com Jeremy Allen White

Jeremy Allen White shows off his ripped arms on a casual day out in West Hollywood on June 29.

Together Again

Lee Geishecker Charlie Gibson and Joan Lunden

Charlie Gibson and Joan Lunden reunite backstage at Love Letters at Cape Cod Theater Group on June 29.



Curtain Call

Bruce Glikas/WireImage Cynthio Erivo

Cynthia Erivo makes her Lincoln Center debut during the curtain call for Stephen Sondheim's A Little Night Music at David Geffen Hall in New York City on June 30.

Wish You Were Here

Harry Durrant/Getty Avril Lavigne

Avril Lavigne performs at Glastonbury Festival in England on June 30.

She's Still the One

Samir Hussein/WireImage Shania Twain

Shania Twain also hits the stage at Glastonbury Festival in England on June 30.

Big Fan

Samir Hussein/WireImage Anya Taylor-Joy

Anya Taylor-Joy watches Shania Twain (not pictured) perform during day five of the Glastonbury Festival 2024 on June 30.

Fast Cars!

Sean Gardner/Getty Luke Combs

"Fast Car" singer Luke Combs attends the NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway on June 30.

Coming Through

TheImageDirect Rachel McAdams

Rachel McAdams strolls the streets of New York City on June 29.

Floral Feeling

Dave Burke/Shutterstock Janelle Monae

Janelle Monáe performs in concert at the O2 Academy Brixton in London on June 28.

Hearts Up

Santiago Felipe/Getty Madonna

Madonna hosts the Vogue Ball House Battle onstage during Ladyland 2024 at Under The K Bridge on June 29 in New York City.

Slay All Day

Santiago Felipe/Getty Countess Luann de Lesseps

Countess Luann de Lesseps performs onstage during Ladyland 2024 at Under The K Bridge on June 28 in New York City.

Feeling Prideful

Santiago Felipe/Getty Julia Fox

Julia Fox performs onstage with Honey Balenciaga during Ladyland 2024 at Under The K Bridge on June 29 in New York City.

Sing It

Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Bebe Rexha

Bebe Rexha performs onstage during Pride in London 2024 at Trafalgar Square on June 29 in England.

Queen Status

Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Queen Latifah

Queen Latifah smiles on stage during a BET Experience event at the Hollywood Bowl on June 29 in Los Angeles.

Besties for the Resties

Joseph Okpako/WireImage Anya Taylor-Joy and Cara Delevingne

Anya Taylor-Joy and Cara Delevingne watch a performance at the Glastonbury Festival in England on June 29.

Day Date

Samir Hussein/WireImage Dua Lipa and Callum Turner

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner attend the Glastonbury Festival in England on June 29.

Let's Go, Girls!

Harry Durrant/Getty Shania Twain

Shania Twain kicks back backstage at the Glastonbury Festival in England on June 29.

Gorgeous in Glastonbury

Joe Maher/Getty Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello performs at Glastonbury Festival in England on June 29.

A Festival Full of Stars

Jim Dyson/Redferns Chris Martin of Coldplay

Chris Martin of Coldplay also performs at Glastonbury Festival in England on June 29.

Jolly Jelly

William Volcov/Shutterstock Jelly Roll

Jelly Roll attends the UFC 303 event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on June 29.

Red Hot

Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Kesha

Kesha performs at Planet Pride at The Brooklyn Mirage on June 29 in New York City.

Out and About

Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez is seen out and about on June 29 in Los Angeles.

Ravishing in Red

Emma McIntyre/Getty Xochitl Gomez

Xochitl Gomez attends NALIP's 25th Anniversary Red Carpet Celebration at NeueHouse Hollywood in Los Angeles on June 28.

Dynamic Duo

Christopher Polk/Billboard Lebra Jolie and DSTRCT

Lebra Jolie and DSTRCT attend the Interscope + Geffen Records 2024 BET Awards Celebration in Los Angeles on June 28.

Party with Cardi

Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Cardi B

Cardi B takes the stage at the BET Experience event at Crypto.com Arena on June 28 in Los Angeles.

Commanding the Stage

Gus Stewart/Redferns Anitta

Anitta gets playful on stage at the O2 Forum Kentish Town on June 28 in London.

Funny Girl

Leon Bennett/Getty

Tiffany Haddish performs onstage during a BET Experience event presented by Walmart at The Miracle Theater on June 28 in Inglewood, California.

Sing It

Jason Kempin/Getty Joey Fatone and AJ McLean

Joey Fatone and AJ McLean perform at the Ryman Auditorium on June 28 in Nashville.

Selfie Time

TheImageDirect.com Katy Perry

Katy Perry stops to take a selfie with a fan in New York City on June 28.

Country Crooner

Scott Legato/Getty Luke Bryan

Luke Bryan performs at Pine Knob Music Theatre on June 28 in Clarkston, Michigan.

N.Y.C. Night Out

Gotham/GC Images Isabela Ferrer and Blake Lively

It Ends with Us costars Isabela Ferrer and Blake Lively glow while heading out in the Greenwich Village neighborhood of N.Y.C. on June 29.

The Gang's All Here

Todd Williamson/January Images The Lumina Cast

Ken Lawson, Emily Hall, Gino McKoy, Eric Roberts, Sidney Nicole Rogers and Eleanor Williams attend the Lumina premiere in Los Angeles on June 28

Still Touring

Charles McQuillan/TAS24/Getty Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift hits the stage once again for the Eras Tour, this time at Aviva Stadium in Dublin on June 28.

Diva Dua

Samir Hussein/WireImage Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa performs at the Glastonbury Festival on June 28 in England.

Match-y Matching

Dave Benett/Getty Cara Delevingne and Anya Taylor-Joy

Cara Delevingne and Anya Taylor-Joy rock similar ensembles at day one of the Glastonbury Festival on June 28.

A Queen and Her Crown

Samir Hussein/WireImage Florence Pugh

Florence Pugh attends a Q&A session at the Pilton Palace as part of the Glastonbury Festival on June 28.

Musical Pair

Joseph Okpako/WireImage Stormzy and Maya Jama

Stormzy and Maya Jama jam out as D-Block Europe performs during the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm on June 28 in England.

Light and Bright

Felipe Ramales / SplashNews Katy Perry

Katy Perry looks radiant in a bright orange dress as she arrives at a meeting in New York City on June 28.

Leading Lady

Jose Perez / SplashNews Amanda Seyfried

Amanda Seyfried films a serious scene while on set for Long Bright River in Queens, New York, on June 28.

Buddying Up for Charity

Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Michael Sheen and David Tennant

Michael Sheen and David Tennant attend the Pub in the Park All-Star Charity Gala 2024 at Chiswick House and Gardens on June 28 in London.

Proud Performer

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Cynthia Erivo

Cynthia Erivo performs at the Stonewall National Monument Visitor Center's grand opening ceremony in New York on June 28.

Sitting Front Row

Dave Benett/Getty Amanda Li, Prof. Jimmy Choo and Faiza Khan

Amanda Li, Prof. Jimmy Choo and Faiza Khan attend the JCA London Fashion Academy Fashion Show at Boston Manor House on June 28 in London.

Lovers in L.A.

Maury Phillips/Getty Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good

Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good are lovey dove-y while attending the A Toast to Black Hollywood event hosted by Candis Grace on June 27 in Los Angeles.

Lovers in London

TheImageDirect.com Cruz Beckham and Jackie Apostel

Cruz Beckham and his girlfriend Jackie Apostel canoodle on the London streets on June 26.

Turning Up on Tequila

BFA for ALO Shaboozey and Jimmy Butler

Shaboozey and Jimmy Butler turn up at a Casamigos and Alo event in Beverly Hills on June 28.

Getting the Princess Treatment

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Mykal-Michelle Harris and Taye Diggs

Mykal-Michelle Harris and Taye Diggs pose with Ariel at Disney Jr.'s Ariel premiere celebration at Battery Park on June 28 in New York City.

Honored Guests

Lester Cohen/Getty Victoria Monét and Usher

Victoria Monét and Usher pose with their awards during the ASCAP R&S Music Celebration at The London Hotel in L.A. on June 27.

Big Squeeze

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Emma Roberts and Poppy Liu

Emma Roberts and Poppy Liu come in for a big squeeze at the Space Cadet New York Premiere at Metrograph on June 27.

Still Rollin'

Timothy Hiatt/Shutterstock Mick Jagger

Mick Jagger looks into the crowd during the Chicago stop of the Rolling Stones' Hackney Diamonds Tour at Soldier Field on June 27.

Star Sighting

Click News/SplashNews Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise dons a laid-back outfit while heading to his helicopter in London on June 28.



Lady in Black

PG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Melissa McCarthy

Melissa McCarthy flashes a big smile as she arrives at Jimmy Kimmel Live! on June 27 in Los Angeles.

On the Carpet

Leon Bennett/Getty Tia Mowry

Tia Mowry attends the Scott Mills Intro Dinner to kick off the BET Awards 2024 Weekend at Lavo Hollywood on June 27 in Inglewood, California.

Strike a Pose

Edward Berthelot/Getty Maya Rudolph

Maya Rudolph showcases a fierce strut while at the Patou show during Paris Fashion Week on June 27.

Stylish in Paris

Christian Vierig/Getty Zooey Deschanel

Zooey Deschanel poses for cameras as she arrives at the Patou show during Paris Fashion Week on June 27.

Cool and Calm

Dave Benett/Getty Luke Evans

Luke Evans looks cool at the Breitling Knightsbridge launch party and 140th anniversary celebration on June 27 in London.

Avant Garde

Romain Guede/BFA.com/Shutterstock Lisa Rinna

Lisa Rinna dons a high fashion outfit at the Robert Wun Couture Show at Palais-Royal in Paris on June 27.

