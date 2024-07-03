Sarah Jessica Parker and Logan Marshall-Green Hit the Set In New York City, Plus Kate Winslet and More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
Stars have been everywhere this week, from Sarah Jessica Parker and Logan Marshall-Green hitting the set of And Just Like That ... in New York City to Kate Winslet attending the Munich Film Festival. Over in England, Sophie Turner attended a polo match while Tom Hiddleston went for an early morning run in London.
Here, the best photos of celebs out and about this week. Come back tomorrow for more of the latest A-list outings!
Artsy Chic
Sarah Jessica Parker poses in a pair of paint-splattered overalls on the set of And Just Like That ... in New York City on July 2.
Summer Whites
Kate Winslet smiles in an all-white look at the CineMerit Award event during the Munich Film Festival in Germany on July 2.
Playful in the Park
Sophie Turner and her boyfriend Peregrine Pearson attend a polo match on his family's West Sussex estate in England on July 2.
Running Man
Tom Hiddleston goes for an early morning run in London while filming scenes for The Night Manager season 2 on July 2.
Cute with Cats
Logan Marshall-Green holds a cat in his arms while on the set of And Just Like That ... in New York City on July 2.
Smile for the Camera
Kylie Cantrall and Malia Baker strike a pose outside the Good Morning America studio in New York City on July 2.
Boat Vacay
Nicole Scherzinger dances on a yacht in Portugal with fiancé Thom Evans while celebrating her birthday on July 1.
Racing Face On
Brie Larson is all smiles during the Portland E-Prix I in Oregon on June 29.
Strutting in Shades
Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis hit the set of Freaky Friday 2 in Los Angeles on July 1.
Hand In Hand
Harvey Keitel and Daphna Kastner hold hands while shopping in Via Monte Napoleone in Milan, Italy, on July 2.
Rain or Shine
Kelly Ripa, Caroline Rhea and Mark Consuelos have a ball during a segment for Live with Kelly and Mark in New York City on July 2.
A Glamorous Exit
Heidi Klum and husband Tom Kaulitz leave the Hotel Ritz in Paris on July 1 after watching the Paris Pride parade.
Nail Check
A retro-chic Cardi B attends the Marc Jacobs fall 2024 fashion show in New York City on July 1.
Serving Up Looks
Tennis fan Rebel Wilson beams on day two of Wimbledon in London on July 2.
Music Man
Common stops by the GRAMMY Museum on July 1 in Los Angeles ahead of his collaboration album with Pete Rock (not pictured).
Royal Duty
King Charles III kicks off an abbreviated Royal Week schedule with the Ceremony of Keys in Edinburgh, Scotland, on July 2.
Audience Commentary
Dave Grohl and his wife Jordyn Blum watch a Wimbledon match from Centre Court's Royal Box in London on July 2.
Meshing Well
Lourdes Leon dons a revealing look for the Marc Jacobs show in New York City on July 1.
Woman in Black
Dressed in black from head-to-toe, Nicole Ari Parker shows off her silhouette at the Marc Jacobs show in New York City on July 1.
Happy to Be Here
Model Karen Elson is all smiles as she attends the Marc Jacobs show in New York City on July 1.
Hello, Hilton!
Fashion designer and socialite Nicky Hilton Rothschild waves to the cameras as she enters the Marc Jacobs show in New York City on July 1
An Eye for Art
Princess Beatrice attends French street artist Mr. Brainwash's unveiling event in central London on July 1.
On the Grounds
Duran Duran's Simon Le Bon suits up for day two of Wimbledon in London on July 2.
An Early Morning
Music legend Chaka Khan talks about her 50-year career on the United Kingdom's This Morning in London on July 2.
Looking Fresh
Emily Ratajkowski steps out wearing a produce-patterned dress in New York City on July 1.
Concert Close-Up
On his Too Close for Comfort tour, Alice Cooper performs in Nuremberg, Germany, on July 1.
He'll Be Back
Terminator star Arnold Schwarzenegger goes on a brisk stroll in Los Angeles on June 30.
Out of Costume
Eddie Redmayne forgoes the elaborate makeup of his Tony-nominated Cabaret role in favor of a casual look in New York City on July 1.
Clown Studies
At The Bozeum in Elgin, Illinois, David Arquette takes a look at Bozo the Clown memorabilia with the help of "Bozologist" Tom Holbrook on July 1.
Award-Winning Smile
The Ms. Pat Show's J. Bernard Calloway grins from ear-to-ear on the carpet of the BET Awards in Los Angeles on June 30.
Romancing the Camera
Camila Cabello strikes a cute pose while arriving at HMV Oxford St for an album signing for C, XOXO on July 1 in London.
TV Royalty
Bridgerton's Golda Rosheuvel and Martins Imhangbe are ready for Wimbledon as they attend the first day of the championships in London on July 1.
Day at the Courts
David Beckham is spiffy as ever as he sits on center court on the first day of the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club in London on July 1.
All Dressed for the Game
James Blunt attends Wimbledon as a guest of Emirates on July 1 in London.
Tennis Girlie
Lucy Boynton channels some tennis core fashions at Wimbledon on July 1 in London.
Waving Hello
Jameela Jamil attends day one of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club on July 1 in London.
Playing It Forward
Jennifer Garner is locked into the fun while at the Fourth Annual Play It Forward Global Volunteer Week celebrated at Mattel HQ in El Segundo, California on June 26.
Movie Screener
A smiling Jack Quaid attends the Cinespia-hosted screening of What Ever Happened to Baby Jane? at Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles.
Posing with the Host
Andra Day and Ayoni pose with Alicia Keys as she — along with Mercedes-Benz — hosts an experiential culinary event celebrating innovators and creators in L.A. on June 28.
Honoring a Legend
Mariah Carey poses with the cast of MJ the Musical after catching a performance on Broadway.
International Star
Offset brings the energy while performing live at the San Siro Hippodrome in Milan on July 1.
Priceless Moments
Xochitl Gomez and her mom are pictured in a joyful moment as they cheer on the LAFC on June 29 at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles.
Broadway Fan
Jojo Siwa is ecstatic while posing with a Playbill for Back to the Future: The Musical after seeing the show in N.Y.C.
Salute to You
Star Trek alumnus Wilson Cruz flashes parade goers the Vulcan peace hand gesture during the annual New York City Pride March on June 30.
Happy Pride!
Frankie Grande delivers a showstopping performance at the New York City Pride March on June 30.
Thickening the Plot
Cynthia Nixon is pictured filming scenes for And Just Like That... alongside Dolly Wells on July 1 in New York City.
Strolling on the Beach
Larsa Pippen shows off her curves in a swimsuit while vacationing in Turks and Caicos.
Hostess with the Mostest
A smiling Taraji P. Henson is caught backstage as she hosts the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 30 in Los Angeles.
Back On Stage
Will Smith gives a passionate performance while on stage at the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 30 in Los Angeles.
Bad Girl
Teyana Taylor looks cool while at the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 30 in Los Angeles.
Showstoppers
Blac Chyna and Ray J pose for photographers while at the 2024 BET Awards on June 30 in Los Angeles.
Showing Love
GloRilla and Megan Thee Stallion share a big hug after performing at the BET Awards on June 30 in Los Angeles.
Dapper Dudes
Colman Domingo and Usher are suave while at the 2024 BET Awards on June 30 in Los Angeles.
Sitting Pretty
Andra Day and Tyla are pictured at the BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 30 in Los Angeles.
Lookin’ Fly
Jermaine Dupri attends the 2024 BET Awards in Los Angeles on June 30.
Iced Out
Ice Spice is glamorous at the 2024 BET Awards on June 30 in Los Angeles.
Mother-Daughter Slay
Brooke Shields and her daughter Grier Hammond Henchy are sun-kissed at a beach dinner hosted by Linda Wells and Air Mail Look in the Hamptons on June 28.
A Stylish Duo
Sir Elton John and Adam Lambert attend the grand opening ceremony for the Stonewall National Monument Visitor Center hosted by Pride Live on June 28 in New York City.
Feeling the Music
Keanu Reeves performs with his band Dogstar on July 1 in Torino, Italy.
Pretty Flacko
A$AP Rocky flashes his perfect smile while out and about in New York City on June 30.
Ireland's Finest
Pierce Brosnan arrives to watch The Kings of Leon at BST Hyde Park in London on June 30.
Girls' Night Out
Nazanin Mandi and Whitney Port attend Bustle B.Happy presented by the All-New 2025 Toyota Camry at Nya Studios on June 29 in Los Angeles.
Lovers' Stroll
Tom Kaulitz and Heidi Klum are seen walking hand-in-hand leaving the Hotel Ritz in Paris on June 29.
Happy in Love
Jessica Betts and Niecy Nash-Betts share a sweet moment as they attend a Kollin Carter and D'USSE Cognac event on June 29 in Los Angeles.
Out and About
Jeremy Allen White shows off his ripped arms on a casual day out in West Hollywood on June 29.
Together Again
Charlie Gibson and Joan Lunden reunite backstage at Love Letters at Cape Cod Theater Group on June 29.
Curtain Call
Cynthia Erivo makes her Lincoln Center debut during the curtain call for Stephen Sondheim's A Little Night Music at David Geffen Hall in New York City on June 30.
Wish You Were Here
Avril Lavigne performs at Glastonbury Festival in England on June 30.
She's Still the One
Shania Twain also hits the stage at Glastonbury Festival in England on June 30.
Big Fan
Anya Taylor-Joy watches Shania Twain (not pictured) perform during day five of the Glastonbury Festival 2024 on June 30.
Fast Cars!
"Fast Car" singer Luke Combs attends the NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway on June 30.
Coming Through
Rachel McAdams strolls the streets of New York City on June 29.
Floral Feeling
Janelle Monáe performs in concert at the O2 Academy Brixton in London on June 28.
Hearts Up
Madonna hosts the Vogue Ball House Battle onstage during Ladyland 2024 at Under The K Bridge on June 29 in New York City.
Slay All Day
Countess Luann de Lesseps performs onstage during Ladyland 2024 at Under The K Bridge on June 28 in New York City.
Feeling Prideful
Julia Fox performs onstage with Honey Balenciaga during Ladyland 2024 at Under The K Bridge on June 29 in New York City.
Sing It
Bebe Rexha performs onstage during Pride in London 2024 at Trafalgar Square on June 29 in England.
Queen Status
Queen Latifah smiles on stage during a BET Experience event at the Hollywood Bowl on June 29 in Los Angeles.
Besties for the Resties
Anya Taylor-Joy and Cara Delevingne watch a performance at the Glastonbury Festival in England on June 29.
Day Date
Dua Lipa and Callum Turner attend the Glastonbury Festival in England on June 29.
Let's Go, Girls!
Shania Twain kicks back backstage at the Glastonbury Festival in England on June 29.
Gorgeous in Glastonbury
Camila Cabello performs at Glastonbury Festival in England on June 29.
A Festival Full of Stars
Chris Martin of Coldplay also performs at Glastonbury Festival in England on June 29.
Jolly Jelly
Jelly Roll attends the UFC 303 event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on June 29.
Red Hot
Kesha performs at Planet Pride at The Brooklyn Mirage on June 29 in New York City.
Out and About
Jennifer Lopez is seen out and about on June 29 in Los Angeles.
Ravishing in Red
Xochitl Gomez attends NALIP's 25th Anniversary Red Carpet Celebration at NeueHouse Hollywood in Los Angeles on June 28.
Dynamic Duo
Lebra Jolie and DSTRCT attend the Interscope + Geffen Records 2024 BET Awards Celebration in Los Angeles on June 28.
Party with Cardi
Cardi B takes the stage at the BET Experience event at Crypto.com Arena on June 28 in Los Angeles.
Commanding the Stage
Anitta gets playful on stage at the O2 Forum Kentish Town on June 28 in London.
Funny Girl
Tiffany Haddish performs onstage during a BET Experience event presented by Walmart at The Miracle Theater on June 28 in Inglewood, California.
Sing It
Joey Fatone and AJ McLean perform at the Ryman Auditorium on June 28 in Nashville.
Selfie Time
Katy Perry stops to take a selfie with a fan in New York City on June 28.
Country Crooner
Luke Bryan performs at Pine Knob Music Theatre on June 28 in Clarkston, Michigan.
N.Y.C. Night Out
It Ends with Us costars Isabela Ferrer and Blake Lively glow while heading out in the Greenwich Village neighborhood of N.Y.C. on June 29.
The Gang's All Here
Ken Lawson, Emily Hall, Gino McKoy, Eric Roberts, Sidney Nicole Rogers and Eleanor Williams attend the Lumina premiere in Los Angeles on June 28
Still Touring
Taylor Swift hits the stage once again for the Eras Tour, this time at Aviva Stadium in Dublin on June 28.
Diva Dua
Dua Lipa performs at the Glastonbury Festival on June 28 in England.
Match-y Matching
Cara Delevingne and Anya Taylor-Joy rock similar ensembles at day one of the Glastonbury Festival on June 28.
A Queen and Her Crown
Florence Pugh attends a Q&A session at the Pilton Palace as part of the Glastonbury Festival on June 28.
Musical Pair
Stormzy and Maya Jama jam out as D-Block Europe performs during the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm on June 28 in England.
Light and Bright
Katy Perry looks radiant in a bright orange dress as she arrives at a meeting in New York City on June 28.
Leading Lady
Amanda Seyfried films a serious scene while on set for Long Bright River in Queens, New York, on June 28.
Buddying Up for Charity
Michael Sheen and David Tennant attend the Pub in the Park All-Star Charity Gala 2024 at Chiswick House and Gardens on June 28 in London.
Proud Performer
Cynthia Erivo performs at the Stonewall National Monument Visitor Center's grand opening ceremony in New York on June 28.
Sitting Front Row
Amanda Li, Prof. Jimmy Choo and Faiza Khan attend the JCA London Fashion Academy Fashion Show at Boston Manor House on June 28 in London.
Lovers in L.A.
Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good are lovey dove-y while attending the A Toast to Black Hollywood event hosted by Candis Grace on June 27 in Los Angeles.
Lovers in London
Cruz Beckham and his girlfriend Jackie Apostel canoodle on the London streets on June 26.
Turning Up on Tequila
Shaboozey and Jimmy Butler turn up at a Casamigos and Alo event in Beverly Hills on June 28.
Getting the Princess Treatment
Mykal-Michelle Harris and Taye Diggs pose with Ariel at Disney Jr.'s Ariel premiere celebration at Battery Park on June 28 in New York City.
Honored Guests
Victoria Monét and Usher pose with their awards during the ASCAP R&S Music Celebration at The London Hotel in L.A. on June 27.
Big Squeeze
Emma Roberts and Poppy Liu come in for a big squeeze at the Space Cadet New York Premiere at Metrograph on June 27.
Still Rollin'
Mick Jagger looks into the crowd during the Chicago stop of the Rolling Stones' Hackney Diamonds Tour at Soldier Field on June 27.
Star Sighting
Tom Cruise dons a laid-back outfit while heading to his helicopter in London on June 28.
Lady in Black
Melissa McCarthy flashes a big smile as she arrives at Jimmy Kimmel Live! on June 27 in Los Angeles.
On the Carpet
Tia Mowry attends the Scott Mills Intro Dinner to kick off the BET Awards 2024 Weekend at Lavo Hollywood on June 27 in Inglewood, California.
Strike a Pose
Maya Rudolph showcases a fierce strut while at the Patou show during Paris Fashion Week on June 27.
Stylish in Paris
Zooey Deschanel poses for cameras as she arrives at the Patou show during Paris Fashion Week on June 27.
Cool and Calm
Luke Evans looks cool at the Breitling Knightsbridge launch party and 140th anniversary celebration on June 27 in London.
Avant Garde
Lisa Rinna dons a high fashion outfit at the Robert Wun Couture Show at Palais-Royal in Paris on June 27.
For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!
Read the original article on People.