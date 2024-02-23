Sask. First Nation appoints former Saskatoon and Prince Albert police chief as new community safety lead

Troy Cooper, former Saskatoon and Prince Albert police chief, has taken on a new role as the new community safety lead for Peter Ballantyne Cree Nation (CBC - image credit)

A former Saskatoon and Prince Albert police chief is coming out of retirement to try to help improve safety on a northeastern Saskatchewan First Nation that has been plagued by violence.

Troy Cooper has been appointed the new community safety lead of Peter Ballantyne Cree Nation. He will help confront gangs, violence and drugs by helping with the creation of a new community safety plan.

In October, Peter Ballantyne Cree Nation declared a state of emergency because of the spike in violence. Non-urgent health care was shut down at the local clinic in Pelican Narrows, one of the First Nation's communities, earlier this month because staff said they were too busy dealing with emergencies.

In his new role, Cooper will counsel the First Nation's chief and council, community members and management team on safety issues. He will also oversee community safety engagement, develop a community-based interagency model and establish safety plans.

"It's a privilege to engage with PBCN at this critical junction," Troy Cooper said in a news release. "I am dedicated to addressing the immediate safety challenges at hand and to building a foundation for lasting community protection."

"Our joint efforts will focus on proactive, community-driven safety strategies that will protect our communities now and ensure their resilience for the future."

Cooper has more than 30 years of law enforcement experience. He rose through the ranks with the Prince Albert Police Service to become police chief for six years. He then spent six years as the Saskatoon Police Service's chief before retiring in December 2023.

Peter Ballantyne Cree Nation chief Karen Bird stands with new community safety lead Troy Cooper (Submitted by Peter Ballantyne Cree Nation)

Peter Ballantyne Cree Nation chief Karen Bird said the First Nation is optimistic that Cooper's strategic approach to law enforcement and community engagement will be crucial in not only addressing its current safety challenges, but also in improving the overall security of its communities.

"His extensive policing background provides the insights and expertise we need to navigate our community toward a safer, more secure future," Bird said.