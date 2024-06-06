Sask. teachers say new sanctions coming after 'bargaining impasse' reached with government

Saskatchewan teachers have been without a contract since last August. (David Bajer/CBC - image credit)

The Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation says it has reached an impasse with the government-school board bargaining team and will be implementing more job action.

The two sides met Wednesday in an attempt to advance negotiations on a new collective agreement.

However, the STF said Wednesday evening that it has declared a bargaining impasse and sanctions will be implemented.

The government said it proposed the two sides jointly request binding arbitration, but said the STF declined.

With arbitration, the parties would submit proposals and agree to be bound by a contract written by an independent arbitrator.

Earlier in negotiations, the situation was reversed — the teachers had called for binding arbitration and the government rejected the proposal.

Job action earlier this year

Teachers have been without a contract since August of last year.

Beginning in January, teachers began job action that included rotating strikes, withdrawal from extracurricular activities and withdrawal from noon supervision.

The two sides reached a tentative agreement on May 17 that included salary increases of three per cent in each of the first two years and two percent in the third year.

A proposed task force on classroom complexity and a letter of understanding on violence-free classrooms was also part of the offer. The proposed contract did not address class size, a key issue for teachers.

The proposal was endorsed by the STF but was rejected by rank-and-file teachers in vote results announced on May 30. Teachers also rejected a different contract offer earlier in the year.

The STF represents around 13,000 teachers across the province.