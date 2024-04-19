Saskatoon police turning to landfill in search for woman missing since 2020

Saskatoon police say they will search a specific part of the Saskatoon landfill as part of the investigation into the 2020 disappearance of Mackenzie Lee Trottier.

Police said in a release that the search will focus on a specific area that is about 930 metres square and one metre deep.

It is expected to take as long as 33 days.

The location is based on evidence found during the investigation, police say.

There have been several leads since Trottier's disappearance in 2020, according to police.

"In late 2023, a substantial amount of data was collected which identified a specific area of the landfill, located at 42 Valley Road, which may contain evidence in the investigation," police say.

Calgary police, RCMP, Saskatoon police dogs and a forensic anthropologist will assist in the search.

The department promised regular updates to the public.