Savannah Chrisley Says Replaying the 'Image of My Parents Coming Home' Helps 'Motivate' Her

The 'Chrisley Knows Best' alum appeared on 'Good Morning America' on Friday, April 18 ahead of the upcoming oral arguments occurring amid her parents' ongoing appeal

Kevin Winter/Getty Savannah Chrisley attends the red carpet for Fox's 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test' at Fox Studio Lot on September 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

Savannah Chrisley spoke out ahead of her parents Todd and Julie Chrisley's upcoming oral arguments hearing.

The former Chrisley Knows Best star, 26, made an appearance on Good Morning America on Friday, April 18 — the same day her family's attorneys presented important legal points in Todd and Julie's case before the court.

Savannah began by recalling her parents' emotional farewell, saying, "I just watched them stand at their bedroom, just hugging and kissing and not knowing at this point. You just hear 12 and 7. 12 years, 7 years — that’s a long time to be away from someone."

Moving toward discussing her becoming the legal guardian of siblings Grayson, 17, and Chloe, 11, the reality star noted that "it was just an unspoken thing" that she would have to step into that role. She then explained how the shift has impacted the youngest Chrisley family members.

"Both the kids are in therapy every week," she said. "Unfortunately, they have to grow up a lot faster, but I would rather help teach them what’s going on in the right way than have the world interject and maybe teach them something that isn’t factual."



And when the going gets tough, there is one thing that helps Savannah pull through. "I think I motivate myself with replaying the image of my parents coming home," she added.

Following their November 2022 sentencing for fraud and tax evasion charges, Todd, 55, and Julie, 51, reported to prison in January. While they were originally given a combined 19-year sentence, the longtime couple — who have been married since 1996 — had their sentences reduced by approximately two years.

It was announced in December 2022 that Todd and Julie were in the process of appealing their case. Nearly one year later, Savannah shared some "huge news" regarding her parents' ongoing appeal.

Dennis Leupold/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal/Getty (L-R) Chase Chrisley, Grayson Chrisley, Julie Chrisley, Todd Chrisley, Chloe Chrisley, Savannah Chrisley and Faye Chrisley are pictured.

"I am freaking out! As you know, we are spending Thanksgiving a little different this year, because I wasn't going to fake it. I wasn't going to do the traditional Thanksgiving we're always used to," the Unlocked podcast host said in an emotional Instagram video post, set to "Goodness of God" by CeCe Winans. "But I got a call this morning and the appeals court has granted our oral arguments. So, I literally was sobbing."

Noting how only "6 percent of cases that are submitted for oral arguments get accepted," Savannah said the Chrisley family is now "one step closer to getting mom and dad home."

"We get to go and argue why mom and dad should be home," she added. "So, God is good. Thanksgiving win!"

Vivian Zink/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty From left: Julie Chrisley, Savannah Chrisley and Todd Chrisley

On the April 16 episode of her Unlocked podcast, Savannah noted that she's trying to "stay as positive as possible" but that the uncertainty of everything is not always easy.

"I try to educate myself. It's just so hard knowing that it could not go in our direction," she explained. "That's a tough pill to swallow."

