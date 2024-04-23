Savannah Guthrie Returns to “Today” 1 Day After Absence — Why She Was Out

The broadcaster was absent on the Monday, April 22 episode of the NBC morning show

Nathan Congleton/NBC Savannah Guthrie on 'Today'

Savannah Guthrie is back!

The famed broadcaster, 49, made her return to Today on Tuesday, April 23 after she was noticeably missing from the NBC morning show's Monday, April 22 episode.

At the time, fellow cohost Hoda Kotb told viewers that Guthrie was "taking some time off today" and Sheinelle Jones filled in for her. No further explanation was provided for her absence.

PEOPLE has reached out to a representative for Today for comment.

Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Savannah Guthrie

Though she was missing from Today, Guthrie spent the weekend bonding with her husband, Michael Feldman, and their 7-year-old son, Charley, at the Philadelphia 76ers NBA game against the New York Knicks.

"best lives lived - thank you @nba!! go @sixers!" she captioned a picture of the father-son duo wearing 76ers gear at the game on Instagram on April 20.

Guthrie isn't the only Today personality who has taken a break as of late.

Kotb, 59, missed out on the fourth hour of the morning show's March 27 episode when she typically co-hosts Today with Hoda & Jenna with Jenna Bush Hager. However, she had appeared on the first two hours of Today with Guthrie and Craig Melvin that same day.

Upon her return, Bush Hager, 42, expressed: “I miss you when you’re gone, do you know that?”

“A good friend of ours, who we both love dearly Laura — who does our hair — her mom passed,” Kotb explained. “And Laura's one of the good eggs, she's kind of mothering to everybody.”

“She sure is. Very maternal. We love you, Laura,” Bush Hager agreed to which Kotb added, “We love you and your family.”

NBC Hoda Kotb

Earlier this month, Hoda also revealed that she raced "around the city" to make it to her 7-year-old daughter Haley's spring concert in between Today show tapings.

"For all the moms who forget things, I’m among them," Kotb revealed on Today with Hoda & Jenna. "So Haley yesterday said, 'Are you coming to my spring concert?’ I was like, ‘When is it?’ She goes, ‘It’s tomorrow?’ And I said, ‘Mamma’s gonna come in hot. You look at that door, I’m going to be there, okay? 8:45 I’m going to be there.'"

Weatherman Al Roker also previously missed several episodes of the morning show due to his health ailments, including a knee replacement surgery and suffering from blood clots in his legs and lungs.

