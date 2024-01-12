Some school districts will delay school start on Friday due to the weather
Here are school closures and schedule alterations announced for Friday due to weather conditions:
Rainier School District: Two hours late, with no morning preschool, buses on snow routes, and no out-of-district transportation on Friday, Jan. 12.
Elma SD: Morning buses on snow routes, no out-of-district transportation Friday.
McCleary SD: Morning buses on snow routes, no out-of-district transportation Friday.
Satsop SD: Morning buses on snow routes, no out-of-district transportation Friday.