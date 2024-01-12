Advertisement

Some school districts will delay school start on Friday due to the weather

The Olympian staff

Here are school closures and schedule alterations announced for Friday due to weather conditions:

Rainier School District: Two hours late, with no morning preschool, buses on snow routes, and no out-of-district transportation on Friday, Jan. 12.

Elma SD: Morning buses on snow routes, no out-of-district transportation Friday.

McCleary SD: Morning buses on snow routes, no out-of-district transportation Friday.

Satsop SD: Morning buses on snow routes, no out-of-district transportation Friday.