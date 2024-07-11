School and homes without water after pipes burst

A school has been forced to close and homes and businesses have been left without water after burst pipes cut off supplies.

Southern Water said the issue was affecting the SO30 4EJ and SO30 4SG postcodes in Hedge End, Hampshire.

Apologising for the loss of supplies the water firm said teams were on site repairing the bursts and supplies should be returning.

Wilden School said the burst main outside meant there was no water to the building or access to the site.

Posting on its website, the secondary school on Wildern Lane said the issue meant years 7 and 8 needed to remain at home with work being set online.

It added years 9 and 10 had been able to go on a planned school trip.

The school said all parents would be updated on the issue via email later on Thursday.

