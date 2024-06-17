Scooter Braun quits as music manager after career looking after clients like Justin Bieber and Demi Lovato

Music mogul Scooter Braun is stepping back from being a manager after 23 years, saying he wants to focus on other "superstars" - his children.

In a lengthy statement on Instagram, Braun - who is known for managing some of the biggest stars of the 21st century - said he had been considering resigning for a few years but it wasn't until last summer that it started to sink in as a reality.

The 42-year-old said he decided to step aside after "one of my biggest clients and friends told me that they wanted to spread their wings and go in a new direction".

He didn't specify who the client was.

It was reported last year that a number of Braun's high-profile clients, including Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande, had parted ways with him.

Braun said: "23 years. That's how long I have been a music manager.

"23 years ago a 19-year-old kid started managing an artist named Cato in Atlanta, GA and my journey began.

"Along the way I have had so many experiences I could never have dreamt of."

He went on: "But as my children got older, and my personal life took some hits, I came to the realisation that my kids were three superstars I wasn't willing to lose."

Braun's business moves have seen him amass a multi-million dollar fortune and he's represented several big names including Grande, Demi Lovato and The Kid Laroi.

His management came under scrutiny in 2019 when he became embroiled in a feud with Taylor Swift after acquiring the recordings of her first six albums through the purchase of her former label.

Though the masters have since changed hands again after a deal with investment firm Shamrock Capital, Swift has continued with a bid to regain ownership of the music by creating new versions of the songs - dubbed "Taylor's Versions".

As well as parenting, Braun said he would now focus on his roles as a board member of Hybe, and CEO of Hybe America, the South Korean entertainment company.

