Scot who refused to abandon schoolgirls to the Nazis honoured with new plaques

Nick Forbes, PA Scotland
·3 min read

A Scottish missionary who was murdered by the Nazis after caring for Jewish schoolgirls in Budapest has been honoured with new memorials in her adopted city, the Church of Scotland has announced.

Jane Haining, who grew up on a farm near Dunscore in Dumfriesshire, worked as a matron at the Scottish Mission School in the Hungarian capital from 1932 to 1944, before being arrested on charges that included working among Jews, and weeping when seeing girls attend class wearing yellow stars.

On May 14 1944, the 47-year-old was transported to the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp in occupied Poland where she is likely to have been forced to undertake slave labour before dying on July 17 1944.

Jane Haining
Jane Haining (Church of Scotland/PA)

At a ceremony last Thursday, exactly 80 years after she was arrested, two memorials were unveiled outside St Columba’s Church of Scotland in Budapest where the school was located: a “Stolperstein” or brass plaque embedded in the pavement, and a plaque commemorating Ms Haining and school headteacher Margit Prem.

The Rev Ian Alexander, who leads on international partnerships for the church, said: “We are delighted that a new plaque and stolperstein has been unveiled outside the church in honour of Jane Haining and her friend and colleague Margit Prem.

“Both women showed tremendous courage in the face of intolerable evil during a dark period of history.

“Miss Haining was fully aware of the risks she was taking but repeatedly refused to leave Budapest and return home to Scotland as the war engulfed Europe.

Piper
A piper at the ceremony in Budapest (Barta Balint/Church of Scotland/PA)

“She was determined to continue doing her duty and stick to her post, saying ‘If these children need me in days of sunshine, how much more do they need me in days of darkness?’

“Miss Haining was simultaneously an ordinary and extraordinary woman and her inspirational story is one of heroism, personal sacrifice and heartbreak, reminding us that when we feel powerless, there is always something that we can do.”

The ceremony was attended by three of the school’s former pupils, along with a rabbi and deputy mayor Szilvia Benedikta Temesvari, who gave a speech highlighting the injustice of the crimes with which Ms Haining was charged, and the importance of tolerance.

The Rev Aaron Stevens, minister of St Columba’s Church of Scotland, said: “There are other plaques to Jane Haining in the world (and) there is a bust commemorating Margit Prem and a park named after her, but this is only memorial to the two of them together.

Holocaust heroine Jane Haining
A Heroine of the Holocaust medal awarded to Jane Haining (Church of Scotland/PA)

“When the Scottish Mission School opened here, Margit Prem was the principal of the school.

“Later, when they took Jane Haining away, it was the end of an era for that school which was closed.

“They were friends, together they made the school what it was, and in many ways both of them dedicated their lives to this school.”

There are more than 75,000 Stolpersteine memorials across Europe outside the homes of, or places associated with, victims of the Nazi Holocaust.

Ms Haining’s bravery in protecting the children in her care previously saw her awarded a Heroine of the Holocaust medal by the UK Government.

She is also the only Scot to be named Righteous Among the Nations at Yad Vashem in Jerusalem, Israel’s memorial to victims of the Holocaust.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • ‘Disorderly’ Yellowstone tourist arrested after run-in with bison

    The visitor from Idaho was charged with being under the influence of alcohol, disorderly conduct, and approaching and disturbing wildlife.

  • Calgary contractor guilty of forgery tells judge he 'screwed up'

    A Calgary contractor who did work on the HGTV show Property Brothers apologized in court and told a judge he "screwed up" as he pleaded guilty to charges of forgery. Last summer, Alan Hrehirchuk, 54, was charged with fraud and forgery. On Monday, the fraud charges were withdrawn after the contractor pleaded guilty to forgery for issuing fake subcontractor invoices to a couple who had hired Hrehirchuk's company to do a major renovation on their home.After hearing arguments from prosecutor Greg Wh

  • Guilty-Pleading Jan. 6 Participant Wildly Shows He Learned Nothing From Prison

    Derrick Evans, now running for Congress, gave a jaw-dropping interview to CNN.

  • A 98-year-old in Ukraine walked miles to safety from Russians, with slippers and a cane

    A 98-year-old woman in Ukraine who escaped Russian-occupied territory by walking almost 10 kilometers (6 miles) alone, wearing a pair of slippers and supported by a cane has been reunited with her family days after they were separated while fleeing to safety. Lidia Stepanivna Lomikovska and her family decided to leave the frontline town of Ocheretyne, in the eastern Donetsk region, last week after Russian troops entered it and fighting intensified. “I woke up surrounded by shooting all around — so scary,” Lomikovska said in a video interview posted by the National Police of Donetsk region.

  • Infant, grandparents among 4 killed in Highway 401 crash

    Two grandparents and their infant grandchild were among four people killed in a fiery crash east of Toronto on Monday after police pursued a liquor store robbery suspect driving the wrong way on Highway 401, Ontario's police watchdog says. Monica Hudon, spokesperson for the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), said the robbery suspect was also killed in the collision, which involved at least six vehicles. All four people were pronounced dead at the scene on Highway 401 in Whitby, about 50 kilometr

  • Ark. Teacher Accused of Sexually Abusing 15-Year-Old, Sending Him Nude Photos on 'Daily Basis'

    Reagan Gray, 26, is facing one count of sexual assault

  • Woman shot with 97 pieces of birdshot by neighbor while standing in her own yard

    A Pasco County woman said more than a year after she was shot by her neighbor while standing on her own property, she’s waiting for restitution and justice. Jessica Orlando was hit with dozens of pieces of birdshot after her neighbor shot her with a shotgun. The suspect claims he was shooting at her dogs.

  • Sword-wielding man attacks passersby in London, killing a 13-year-old boy and injuring 4 others

    LONDON (AP) — A man wielding a sword attacked members of the public and police officers in a east London suburb early Tuesday, killing a 13-year-old boy and injuring four others, authorities said. A 36-year-old man was arrested in a residential area near Hainault underground station, police said. The incident is not being treated as terror-related or a “targeted attack.” Two police officers were in hospital being treated for stab wounds. Two other people were also injured. Chief Supt. Stuart Bel

  • Toronto man pleads guilty to helping criminal organization tied to murder of Hamilton real estate agent

    When Jamal Chemin was hired by a criminal organization to put a tracking device on Giorgio Barresi's BMW in 2020, he wasn't aware it would lead to the murder of the Hamilton real estate agent, says the Crown.Chemin, 42, was initially charged last year with the first-degree murder of Barresi, a 42-year-old married father of three who was shot multiple times on his Stoney Creek driveway in 2020. Sorossa Moude, 28, was also charged with Barresi's murder and his case remains before the courts.Last m

  • Suzanne Morphew, mother who went missing on bike ride, died by homicide: Autopsy

    Suzanne Morphew, the Colorado mom who went missing on a bike ride in May 2020, died by homicide, according to an autopsy released Monday, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation said in a statement. Barry Morphew, Suzanne's husband, was charged with her murder in 2021, but those charged were dropped in April 2022 just before a trial was supposed to begin. "The Colorado Bureau of Investigation and our law enforcement partners understand and appreciate the public interest surrounding this case," CBI Director Chris Schaefer said in a statement Monday.

  • Fishing trip turns deadly when man pulls gun, shoots fishing buddy, Florida cops say

    A body was recovered from the water, officials say.

  • Family of Black teen shot in head after ringing doorbell of wrong home sues gunman and HOA

    The family of the Black teenager who was shot in the head after ringing the doorbell of the wrong home in Kansas City, Missouri, last year, filed a lawsuit Monday against the White man who shot him and the residential homeowners association where the house is located.

  • Women killed man who took bag from their car near Wynwood, police say. They’re jailed

    Fredericka Sherice Pickett-Wilson, 29, and Antwoinse Lachaveia Clark, 36, are facing second-degree murder charges.

  • 3 law officers killed, 5 others wounded trying to serve warrant in North Carolina, authorities say

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Three officers on a U.S. Marshals Task Force serving a warrant for a felon wanted for possessing a firearm were killed and five other officers were wounded in a shootout Monday at a North Carolina home, police said. The officers were first shot at by the wanted suspect as they approached the suburban home in Charlotte and they killed him in the front yard, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings said at a news conference. A second person then fired on officers f

  • Niagara developer and his company fined $150K after selling new homes illegally: HCRA

    Ontario's homebuilders and vendors regulator has fined a Niagara man and his development company $150,286 after they were found guilty of selling new homes illegally.The Home Construction Regulatory Authority (HCRA) previously provided documents to CBC outlining the 26 charges against Christopher Lamb and Novel Condominiums.The documents state Novel Condominiums entered into 26 agreements of purchase and sale for homes at 6591 Montrose Rd. before becoming registered as a vendor under the Ontario

  • Man stabs police officer from behind in Jerusalem’s Old City

    Israeli police released footage on Tuesday showing a man stabbing a police officer from behind in Jerusalem’s Old City. Two police officers were seen struggling to subdue the suspected attacker, dragging and pulling him to the ground.

  • Hamilton police officer who assaulted Indigenous man in 'disturbing' act to be demoted for 1 year

    WARNING: This story contains distressing details.A Hamilton police officer will stay on the force after he violently assaulted an Indigenous man, kicking him in the head during his arrest. Brian Wren will be demoted in rank from first to second-class constable for one year and then will be reinstated to his current position, said Greg Walton, a retired Ontario Provincial Police Officer who chaired Wren's disciplinary hearing last week. As a result, Wren will earn around $14,000 less per year. Wa

  • Survivor of Okla. Family Murder-Suicide, 10, Is 'Surrounded by Love’ in Aftermath of Horror

    Oklahoma City police said the boy called 911 on the morning of April 22 after discovering five bodies in his home

  • Teenager who stabbed Alfie Lewis, 15, tells jury he was scared for his life

    The 15-year-old defendant has told a court he did not realise he had hurt Alfie as he swung a knife aimlessly in the air to keep him away.

  • Toronto's police chief apologizes for comments made after man acquitted in cop death

    Toronto's police chief is apologizing for his "choice of words" in reacting to the acquittal of a man who had been accused of fatally running over an officer. Chief Myron Demkiw told the Toronto Police Services Board this morning that he has been reflecting on the comments he made outside a downtown Toronto courthouse on April 21, in which he said police respect the judicial process but were "hoping for a different outcome" to the trial. Demkiw told the board he should have been more clear that