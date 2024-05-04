Scripps Oceanography launching deep-sea voyage

Reuters

Boeing is poised to send the first Starliner space capsule with a crew of humans into orbit next week, giving it a long-delayed chance to score a badly needed win as it struggles to compete with Elon Musk's SpaceX. The CST-100 Starliner test mission, a years-delayed milestone after more than $1 billion in cost overruns, will ferry two NASA astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS) in a final demonstration before the spacecraft can be approved to fly routine space trips under the space agency's commercial crew program. NASA in recent years has backed a new generation of privately built spacecraft that can ferry its astronauts and other customers to the ISS and, under its more ambitious Artemis program, to the moon and eventually Mars.