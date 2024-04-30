Sea creature surfaces ‘out of nowhere’ — and stops for some quick snacks, photos show

Boaters off Iceland recently witnessed a large sea creature appearing to hunt in fishermen’s stomping grounds.

While sailing near Puffin Island — located along the northern coast of Iceland, near the Arctic Circle — whale watchers spotted a male orca.

It “appeared out of nowhere,” according to an April 30 news release from Gentle Giants Whale Watching.

Intrigued, the boaters followed the apex predator as it swam along the coastline.

That is when they observed it veering toward fishing buoys.

“While the animal was traveling rather fast, it would again and again slow down to catch a bite by the fishing buoys marking the nets of the ongoing lumpfish season,” the organization said in its release.

Photos accompanying the release show the black-and-white creature — and its trademark long fin — cruising along the surface.

“The sighting was truly incredible and will surely stay in our memories,” the group said.

In recent years, orcas have been known to consume fish trapped on fishing lines, demonstrating their innovative capabilities, according to a study published in 2022 in the journal Biology Letters.

However, the behavior appears to have resulted in several orca deaths when the animals get tangled in the gear, according to a report from Business Insider.

Turtles may have been taken by ancient humans while traveling — and eaten as snacks

‘Blunt’-snouted creature pulled from river in Turkey — and discovered as new species

15,000-year-old tooth discovered in cave in Morocco — revealing surprise ancient diet