Sean Viator Dies: ‘American Idol’ And ‘Billboard Music Awards’ Dancer Was 31

Sean Viator, a dancer and choreographer who performed on TV shows American Idol and Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga on Netflix, died May 3 at 31, his family announced, No cause was given.

Viator received a Bachelor’s degree of fine arts in dance from the University of Arizona, where he graduated summa cum laude. He was awarded the university’s top dance award — The Triple Threat Award.

Some of Viator’s credits include the Billboard Music Awards, appearing with Christina Aguilera and Demi Lovato, an American Idol season finale performance with Kylie Minogue, the I’m Ready music video for Sam Smith and Demi Lovato, and the Radio City Rockettes’ Christmas Spectacular, according to his biography.

In addition to the Eurovision Song Contest on Netflix, Viator appeared in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel on Amazon Prime, Physical on Apple TV, Interior Chinatown on Hulu, and the Latin Grammys.

Viator was on the faculty of the Millennium Dance Complex in Los Angeles.

Viator had also taught at the Broadway Dance Center, Steps on Broadway and the American Musical Dramatic Academy College and Conservatory of Performing Arts in Los Angeles.

A celebration of life ceremony for Viator will be held Friday at the Resthaven Funeral Home in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Visiting hours will be from 12:30 p.m. until the service at 2:30 p.m.

