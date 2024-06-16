Search turns to recovery operation for missing B.C. boater found dead

MISSION, BRITISH COLUMBIA — RCMP in Mission, B.C., say search and rescue crews have recovered the body of a 37-year-old boater who had been missing since Friday night.

RCMP say police responded to Nicomen Slough, about 14 kilometres northeast of Mission, on Friday evening after receiving reports of a boating accident in which two men were thrown into the water.

They say the boaters were reportedly doing donuts in a small aluminum boat, and both were tossed from the craft after hitting their own wake.

Police say the boat's passenger was able to make it to shore, but the driver could not be located after what police describe as an extensive search of the area.

Police say the boater, who was from Dewdney, B.C., wasn’t wearing a life-jacket at the time and alcohol may also have played a role in the incident.

Mission RCMP Cpl. Harrison Mohr said Saturday morning police are extending their condolences to the boater’s families and friends.

“This is a tragic end to what was supposed to be an enjoyable evening on the water. Our thoughts are with the man’s family and friends, and with the passenger that had been with him on the boat," he said in a written statement.

Mohr is warning people to wear a life-jacket when getting on the water amid the peak boating season.

"It’s like a seatbelt in a car – it only works if you wear it,” said Mohr.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 15, 2024.

The Canadian Press